Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Boort and Nullawil highlight seemingly straightforward round in NCFL

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlton's Jed Carey gets his kick away against Birchip-Watchem earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Charlton's Jed Carey gets his kick away against Birchip-Watchem earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee

On a weekend where most results seem fairly straightforward in the NCFL, the clash between Nullawil and Boort is far tougher to predict.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.