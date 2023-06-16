On a weekend where most results seem fairly straightforward in the NCFL, the clash between Nullawil and Boort is far tougher to predict.
While the Maroons sit second, six points ahead of the Magpies and have home-ground advantage, Boort has made a habit of challenging the best sides in the competition this season, highlighted by a win over Donald and a four-goal loss to the rampaging Sea Lake-Nandaly.
It's a massive game for the black and white, as a loss would likely mean they sit a win and a half outside the top four should other results go as expected.
"It's definitely a bit of a statement game for both sides," Magpies coach Dale Cameron said.
Cameron is hopeful his inconsistent side can find their best footy on Saturday, which has shown to trouble even the quality of opponents like Nullawil.
"I feel we probably should be on the same amount of wins as them, but we've let games slip we shouldn't of," Cameron said.
"The reality is we're still building and have only played our best footy in patches.
"We're not far away and have definitely improved on last year - it's just inconsistency that's hurting us."
Nullawil is coming off a thrilling win at Wedderburn last week.
The addition of Adam Thomson to an already dangerous forward line that includes Mitch Farmer and Andrew Oberdorfer has given the Maroons another dimension.
Thomson was the hero last Saturday, nailing six of his side's 11 goals.
Cameron is confident his stingy defence, which has been his side's strength in 2023, can stifle the Maroons' three-headed-monster.
"I feel our backline is pretty adaptable," Cameron said.
"We match up pretty well against most teams, and if something isn't working, we're capable of throwing the magnets around quite heavily."
It's down the other end of the ground that has Cameron concerned.
The Magpies have struggled to kick big scores all season.
Outside of a 19.16 (130) performance in round two against struggling Charlton, they haven't passed a total of 90.
"We just need to kick more goals," Cameron said.
"Every top four side has goalkickers in the top ten, but we have our midfielders kicking goals which is great, but we need more from our forwards."
Ryan McGhie has spent more time in the midfield the past month, and the move has been a masterstroke from Cameron, with McGhie being voted the Pies best the previous two weeks.
"He's been playing some excellent footy," Cameron said.
"His leadership and ball use has been great, and he just looks like he's loving his footy at the moment."
In a massive inclusion for the Magpies, Levi Moss will return.
Elsewhere in the NCFL, last season's Grand Finalists, Donald and Birchip-Watchem, travel to bottom two, Charlton and St Arnaud, respectively, and Sea Lake-Nandaly should make it 8-0 when it welcomes Wedderburn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.