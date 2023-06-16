Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

HDFNL: Mounts wary of flat return in first game for 21 days

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant ruckman Mitch Bennett.
Mount Pleasant ruckman Mitch Bennett.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.