HDFNL: Mounts wary of flat return in first game for 21 days

MOUNT Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird is conscious of ensuring his side avoids a rusty start when it plays its first game in the Heathcote District league for 21 days on Saturday.
The Blues are coming off a double bye - their club bye and general bye in consecutive weeks - with Saturday's round nine game against Lockington-Bamawm United their first since beating Elmore on May 27.
"I suppose it's always something you're wary of having a couple of weeks off that you could come out flat-footed and that's something we spoke about at training last night," Baird said on Friday.
"We know we've got to come out and be on the job straight away and avoid being flat-footed early."
We know we've got to come out and be on the job straight away and avoid being flat-footed early- Adam Baird - Mount Pleasant co-coach
The Blues will again be without gun ruckman Chris Down (knee), robbing the game of what would have been a highlight match-up against the Cats' dual Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips.
In Down's absence Mitch Bennett will again fill the No.1 ruck role for the Blues, who have Pat O'Brien playing his 200th club game on Saturday.
Saturday's clash between the Cats and Blues at Lockington is a rematch of last year's grand final.
The Cats won the 2022 premiership with a 20-point win over the Blues, with Baird saying the grand final defeat hasn't been raised in the lead-up to Saturday's return bout.
"When you look at it, both sides have changed a fair bit from last year... they have lost a few players and we have lost a few," Baird said.
"We haven't dwelled at all on what happened last year; our focus is on this year."
The Blues - who haven't beaten the Cats at Lockington since 2016 - head into Saturday's match of the round in third position on the ladder with a 5-2 record.
The reigning premier Cats under new coach Stacy Fiske are in fifth position at 3-4 and coming off their best performance of the season when they beat Elmore by 90 points last round.
Saturday's game starts at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.