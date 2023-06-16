When I joined the Bendigo Advertiser in mid-May, the idea of canvassing people's views around duck hunting as a story was not something I thought would happen.
Little did I know it was, seemingly, either a cherished pastime or a scourge on the rural and regional communities which people descend on every year to partake in.
However, 2023 was different.
This year Victoria passionately debated whether to join WA, Queensland, the ACT and New South Wales in banning the hunting of native birds.
While the jury is still out on whether that will be come a reality, what I can say is the sheer number of submissions - more than 9000 - were made to the inquiry into Victoria's recreational native bird hunting arrangements.
Now, such a staggeringly high number begged a curious journalist to investigate further.
After pouring through 50 or so submissions, I found it was more or less an even split in responses in those for and against.
One gem of a submission made by a hunter said regional Victoria would lose out on "HALF A BILLION" dollars if hunters no longer ventured into the regions to shoot at small flying, feathered objects.
After realising I would not be able to understand this social issue from sitting at a desk and reading countless entries - either from concerned people saying ducks had souls and we should all be ashamed for letting this sport continue or people seemingly sharing an American-style 'don't take away my guns' response - I knew more was needed.
So, I hit the bricks in Wedderburn trying to determine if duck and quail hunting was really on the minds and lips of every person in town.
Now whether it was because I identified myself as a journalist (I am used to not being the most popular person in the room), or because it was an off-beat Friday and people were not feeling terribly political, what I discovered was residents in Wedderburn really did not have an opinion on hunting.
No doubt many people in and around the town have firearms on their properties. Maybe this meant they were not too fazed when other people came into town toting rifles and shotguns.
In fact, Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub defended hunting as an economic boost to the town.
But I can honestly say, from the half-a-dozen people I spoke to, no one was either in the mood to speak to a nosey reporter or genuinely did not have a foot in either camp.
It seems from where I am standing, the problem is like most problems when living in a regional community - city folk wanting to come out this way and bringing with them all their thoughts and opinions about what the regions should be like.
With this year's duck and quail season over, we will simply have to wait until August to see if next year's hunting season will return to stir up more feathers.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
