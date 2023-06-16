Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Massive inclusions for biggest BFNL match of 2023 so far

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryn Geary is one of numerous huge inclusions for the round nine Eaglehawk vs Sandhurst clash. Picture by Darren Howe
Jarryn Geary is one of numerous huge inclusions for the round nine Eaglehawk vs Sandhurst clash. Picture by Darren Howe

It's arguably the biggest game of the BFNL 2023 season so far when undefeated Sandhurst travel to Canterbury Park to take on an Eaglehawk side overdue for a win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.