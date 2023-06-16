It's arguably the biggest game of the BFNL 2023 season so far when undefeated Sandhurst travel to Canterbury Park to take on an Eaglehawk side overdue for a win.
Three weeks ago, it appeared we could have a matchup of two 8-0 sides but three losses in a row by under a kick has Eaglehawk teetering on the edge of the top five.
Less experienced coaches might overreact in a situation like this, but the calmness of Hawks coach Travis Matheson is vital for his club's attempt to return to the winners' list on Saturday.
"It's been tough, but the flip side is we're a couple kicks away from being on top of the ladder," Matheson said.
"There are many ways in which you can respond, but there's been enough positives for us to keep pushing on, and to the credit of our young group, they're continuing to front up."
Sandhurst hasn't had a bigger test of their premiership favourites credentials since Golden Square in round three, and Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick has had this one highlighted in the book long ago.
"This is one we've been thinking about for a while now," Connick said.
"Eaglehawk has started the season in incredible form and could quite easily be undefeated, so it's a massive game."
Both sides' inclusions have done the clash justice, with a litany of some of Bendigo football's biggest names returning for the contest.
VFL-listed players Sam Conforti and Lachlan Tardrew will pull on the maroon and blue for only the second time in 2023, with Essendon and Collingwood having byes.
Hamish Hosking, Cobi Maxted and Matt Thornton also return for the Dragons after being rested against Castlemaine last week.
The Hawks welcome back key cogs of their own in former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary and backman Clayton Holmes.
"When they're in the side, they make a huge difference in terms of leadership," Matheson said.
"Having them come in will give the boys some extra confidence."
The battle between two of the premier midfields in the BFNL has fans and coaches alike salivating.
How Ben Thompson, Billy Evans, Noah Wheeler and Dillon Williams go up against Conforti, Tardrew, James Coghlan, Noah Walsh, Zach Pallpratt, Andrew Collins, and Nicholas Stagg will be one of the more intriguing storylines of the round.
"If you're a footy fan in Bendigo, this is as high-quality midfield groups as you're going to see," Matheson said.
"Our boys are playing some great footy, and they're embracing the challenge that faces them."
Connick had similar views.
"It will be a super important part of the game," he said.
"Their midfielders are quality and have been in outstanding form, but we think our guys are in a similar boat.
"Hopefully, the class we've added in Conforti and Tardrew can be the difference."
Dragons forward Lachlan Wright has taken to his first season in the BFNL like a duck to water, currently sitting third on the league goal-kicking with 24.
The Sea Lake-Nandaly and Woorinen product has filled a crucial hole in the Dragons 22.
"We identified last year that we were a tall forward short," Connick said.
"He did a massive pre-season with us and at Collingwood VFL with his housemate Cobi Maxted so we're not surprised with how he's going but were still wrapped."
With Hamish Hosking back in the Dragons line-up Bendigo Pioneer Jacob Nihill will be relegated from number-one rucking duties.
Connick says the youngsters' versatility will allow him to be just as effective in other areas.
"Jacob (Nihill) has played three games for us - one each in attack, defence, and ruck, so he's a very versatile and athletic kid," he said.
"There's enormous upside, but he's still evolving into the sort of player he's going to be.
"He'll likely go behind the footy tomorrow and give Hosking a chop out when necessary."
