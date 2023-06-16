Bill Coyle now knows all too well how important a prostate cancer test can be.
After years of ensuring he was in tip-top shape, he has since been through a "traumatic experience" having his prostate removed earlier this year.
"In this situation I was given delayed information by my medic," he said.
"Even though I had discussed my prostate health during my regular annual check-ups."
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia has said this disease is the most common in Australian men, with approximately 17,000 diagnosed each year.
Around 3000 of those men will die from the cancer each year.
Mr Coyle said after speaking with other men who have been diagnosed, there are similar examples of delayed intervention that exist across the country.
"The current guidelines for prostate testing are inconsistently applied, as in my case, and this needs to change," he said.
The recommendation now is that men over 50 years, or men over 40 with a family history, should talk to their doctor about being tested for prostate cancer as part of their regular health check-ups.
Testing is recommended if you have symptoms that could indicate a problem with your prostate.
This includes:
Men can have a prostate specific antigen test, which is a blood test used to detect an increased risk of cancer.
Higher than normal levels can indicate there may be an issue with the organ and further testing is required.
Mr Coyles' recommendation to all men is not not delay if you have any issues or suspicion..
"If you have any concerns about your prostate health, please speak with your doctor about testing before it's too late," he said.
"It might save your life."
If you need support, the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Bendigo Athletics Centre at 6pm.
If you'd like to join or need more information, contact Neil Macdonald on 0430 037 922 or email neilmacd@bigpond.com.
If you'd like more information about prostate cancer testing, go to psatesting.org.au/info or speak with your doctor.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
