Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man's push for prostate tests after 'traumatic experience'

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 17 2023 - 11:09am, first published June 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Coyle is telling every man to get tested for prostate cancer if they are worries. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bill Coyle is telling every man to get tested for prostate cancer if they are worries. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bill Coyle now knows all too well how important a prostate cancer test can be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.