ONE of the HDFNL's most enduring and fiercely contested netball rivalries is set for another high-stakes battle.
White Hills and Colbinabbin - opponents in four straight grand finals from 2016 to 2019 - will play their biggest match against each other since those days, when they clash at Scott Street on Saturday, with outright second spot on the ladder likely up for grabs.
The Demons and Grasshoppers could not look more evenly matched with only one loss apiece through the first seven games of the season - both to the same team - reigning premiers Elmore.
Even the margins in those losses were similar - Colbinabbin by five goals and White Hills by six.
A massive clash will be matched by a huge event off the court with White Hills hosting MND Round to increase awareness about motor neurone disease and to raise funds to fight the disease.
Billed as a big day for all the family, it will be headlined the club's own Big Freeze event, with several club footballers, netballers and officials set to take the icy plunge.
Demons playing coach Lauren Bowles said the cause held extra significance for the Demons with A-grade star Alyssa Cole having lost her father Chris to MND earlier this year.
Cole - third in last year's HDFNL Esther Cheatley Medal count behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton - will be one of the netballers taking her turn down the slide into the ice pool.
Bowles said it was nice to give something back to people in the Bendigo community affected by MND.
"It's a great cause and our first go at it, but hopefully something we will continue to build on each year," she said.
On the court, the Demons will go into the contest at full-strength, welcoming back goal shooter Olivia Treloar from an overseas holiday.
Bowles declared her team as ready to go following a change to their training routine this week.
"We trained on Tuesday night as opposed to Thursday and just as an A-grade team," she said.
"We usually train as a whole squad at White Hills, but we thought it was time to start doing a few team trainings to fine-tune a few things, which A and A-res did."
The Demons dual-premiership coach is anticipating a tough showdown, having had only a brief glimpse of the Grasshoppers in action this season in their round two loss to Elmore by five goals.
"I was really impressed with them last year as they are quite a young side and they did well to finish where they did," she said.
"The work they would have done over the pre-season and through the first half of the year, I think they've come a long way.
"Add in the likes of Liv McEvoy, who's such a talent, but has so much experience, we're definitely up for challenge."
Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre said it was easily the Grasshoppers' biggest contest since their round two loss to Elmore.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge of our players being in a tighter game. That's what you play for is those tough, close games," she said.
"We're fit and healthy, so hopefully we give it a really good go.
"So far this season we've been lucky. No major injuries and no real illness with our small little squad.
"I will have to start expanding that (squad) to make sure we're covered, as it looks like we'll go into finals.
"And considering we don't really train together, it's amazing how the season has gone."
In other games, Heathcote (3-4) will look to consolidate its newfound spot in the five when it clashes with Huntly (1-6) at Barrack Reserve; Elmore will be aiming to round out the first half of the season with an unblemished 8-0 record against North Bendigo (3-4); and fourth-placed Mount Pleasant (4-3) makes the trek to Lockington to take on the Cats (1-7).
Leitchville-Gunbower has the bye.
