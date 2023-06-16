REDEMPTION will be on the minds of BFNL open netball team representatives when they head to Melbourne on Sunday for the Netball Victoria Association Championships.
The BFNL - to again be coached by Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling - will be looking to go one better after finishing as runners-up to Goulburn Valley in last year's tournament.
Bendigo has built up a proud record of success at the championships over recent seasons.
The BFNL - then coached by Sandhurst's Tamara Gilchrist - was crowned champions in 2017 and were runners-up in 2016, '18 and '22.
The league did not enter a team in the championships in 2019, while no championships were staged in 2020 and 2021.
While a few players could not be considered due to injury and VNL and personal commitments, Cowling - who will be assisted by Strathfieldsaye's Steph Freemantle - is confident the BFNL has a versatile and talented enough squad to give the tournament a real shake.
"We're super-excited and have every chance to win," he said.
"We have a great team and I was very grateful the girls could make themselves available.
"We had a great team last year and again this year we have some great depth and versatility, which is what you need for a tournament like this, with so many matches to be played.
"You need girls who can play in numerous spots and that's what we have got.
"We have every chance to go one better, but we have to keep in mind GV (reigning champions Goulburn Valley) is looking pretty strong once again and there will be some other really tough teams in there.
"I know the girls from all the clubs are looking forward to getting the chance to play together again."
An original 11-player squad, announced last week, has been further boosted by the late inclusion of in-form Kangaroo Flat midcourter/goaler Milly Wicks.
The dominance of top-side Sandhurst is reflected in the team, with six Dragons players chosen, including their captain Meg Williams, Shae Clifford, Heather Oliver, Sophie Shoebridge, Charlotte Sexton and Bec Smith.
Defender Shoebridge is expected to line up for Sandhurst against Eaglehawk on Saturday before taking her spot in the BFNL team on Sunday despite sustaining a shoulder injury in the Dragons' victory over Castlemae last weekend.
Cowling was rapt to be able to be able to include Australian 19-and-under squad member Sexton in the line-up, despite the teenage defender having only played a mere handful of A-grade games to this point of her career.
"I really rate Charlotte, I think she's one of the best defenders in the league," he said.
"Even though she's only played a couple of A-grade games, she does have that state team experience.
"She was a no-brainer for me and I'm happy to have her in the team."
The open team will play 11 round robin matches ahead of a potential semi-finals berth.
A field of 12 teams includes the BFNL, Banyule and District, Goulburn Valley, Hampden, Kingston and District, Mountain District, Northern Football Netball League, Murray, Ovens and Murray, Waverley Night, Western Region and West Gippsland.
BFNL open team: Kirby Elliott, Claudia Mawson (Gisborne), Abbey Ryan, Ashley Ryan, Milly Wicks (Kangaroo Flat), Shae Clifford, Heather Oliver, Charlotte Sexton, Sophie Shoebridge, Bec Smith, Meg Williams (Sandhurst), Alicia McGlashan (South Bendigo).
