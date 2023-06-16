LVFNL: Maroons finally return home on day Dixon reaches 300 games

A RETURN home for the first time this year and the 300th game for one of the club's most loyal servants - a big day is ahead for Newbridge in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League on Saturday.
For the first time this season the Maroons will play a game at Riverside Park following last October's flooding when they host Calivil United in round 10.
It's a significant day on two fronts for the Maroons, with not only the keenly-anticipated return to Riverside Park, but it also doubles as Chris Dixon's 300th club game.
Although for Dixon, the primary focus of the day is very much about the Newbridge community finally being able to get back together at its home ground and enjoy a day at the football and netball back in their familiar surrounds.
For Dixon, the path to 300 club games with the Maroons - which takes in under-17s, reserves and senior matches - began more than 20 years ago as a 10-year-old.
Dixon, 31, estimates the breakdown of games is in the vicinity of about 130 in the seniors - where he will be lining up on Saturday - 70 in the reserves and 100 in the under-17s.
"I played my first game for Newbridge in 2001 in the under-17s when I was 10-years-old," Dixon said this week.
"Dad (Brad) was coaching the juniors and I went along as the water boy and filled in when they were short and sat in a forward pocket.
"We'd play juniors in the morning and then front back up at half-time of the seniors and play in the AusKick game, so they are some good memories."
Among the under-17 captains Dixon had during his junior days was Brad Comer.
Years later Comer coached the Maroons' drought-breaking senior premiership that Dixon was part of in 2018.
The Maroons beat Mitiamo by 44 points in the 2018 grand final to win their first flag since 2000 on what was a day at Bridgewater that will be remembered for the bitterly dismal weather conditions the game was played in.
As well as the 2018 senior premiership, Dixon was also part of back-to-back reserves flags for the Maroons in 2013 and 2014.
He was also the reserves best and fairest and grand final best on ground in the 2013 premiership season.
A key forward on the field, off it Dixon is heavily involved in the Maroons' committee as the treasurer.
Dixon has been on the club's committee for the past eight years, juggling the helping of running the club off the field with helping to win games on it.
"I really enjoy giving back," Dixon answered when asked about his interest in being involved in the committee.
"Newbridge has always been really good to me; they have given me a place to play footy and I have a lot of friends from being involved in the club.
"Dad is a past president, mum (Mandy) has been on the committee for a long time and it just felt right for when I had the chance to get involved on the committee to jump on and give back. Mum and dad are both life members of Newbridge, so the club has been a really important part of our family."
Dixon, who suffered a badly injured ankle early in the season, is eagerly anticipating Saturday's first game for the year at Riverside Park, which has Beck Legal as its naming rights sponsor this season.
Riverside Park suffered severe floodwater damage in October last year when the town endured the third biggest flood in its history.
"We'll have a temporary canteen this week and our social rooms are still a few days away from being opened," Dixon said.
"There has been an enormous amount of work go in to coming back from the flooding. The work in particular of Andrew Friswell (president) has just been crazy.
"Outside of trying to run his own business, he has spent probably two to three full days a week at Newbridge since January working away at different jobs.
"Home games are our main source of income, so it has been tough not having that and still having to pay the bills and players, but it is going to be so rewarding on Saturday to see a lot of our members who haven't been to any games yet this year. That's what Saturday is all about."
