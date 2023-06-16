It's been 22 years since round eight, 2001, when Kangaroo Flat last defeated neighbours Golden Square.
In that period, the Bulldogs have racked up 41 consecutive victories over their rivals in one of the longest winning streaks in country football.
Most coaches would push the record to the recesses of their teams minds, but that's not the case for Roos coach Nathan Johns.
Johns has enjoyed learning about the history of his new club and will be using the drought as fire in the belly for his charges.
"I've done some diving into it, and I'll bring it up," Johns said.
"At the end of the day, it's something we want to change, so I'll use it as inspiration because it's been too long between drinks."
After a memorable win over Eaglehawk in round six, the Roos have fallen back to earth in the past fortnight.
Ensuring his young sides season doesn't peter out is one of Johns biggest tasks as we head into the depths of winter.
"We don't want to be falling away at this stage of the year," Johns said.
"We know Square is a polished outfit and are ahead of us in their development.
"But if we can bring more consistency to our game, we'll take it to them because they're not playing four quarters at the moment either."
Johns was eluding to the Bulldogs' thrilling win over the Hawks last Saturday.
While good opening and final terms allowed Square to triumph their second and third quarters, we're "really poor", according to coach Chris Carter.
Carter headed to the film room throughout the week and identified the issues his side needs to fix when struggling for momentum.
"We discovered that we fell away in our stoppage work and structure around the ball, which allowed their midfielders to get on top," Carter said.
"I think our transition running defensively left a bit to be desired in those periods also."
If the Roos are to cause another major upset at Dower Park, they'll have to do it without former number-one draft pick Jonathan Patton.
Patton was expected to debut for the club on Saturday but was a surprise late inclusion by Johns at Kyneton last weekend.
The big forward was able to finish the game, but a hamstring injury he sustained in the first term limited his capabilities and has forced him to pull out of this Saturday's contest.
"We wanted to make sure that he's alright, so we'll look ahead to whenever he's available next, which will hopefully be against Sandhurst next week."
Patton isn't the only exclusion from the Roos side.
Dean Waterstone, Toby Balcke, Angus Grant and Noah Furlong will all miss leaving the Roos thin on depth.
With Waterstone out and Gach Chuol still, on the sidelines, youngster Toby Roberts will resume ruck duties.
"Toby (Roberts) has done 65 per cent of our ruck work anyway this season, so he's done a body of work, and we have full faith in him," Johns said.
"We've just got to support him because he's 19 years old and going up against mature agers."
Carter has been impressed with the competitiveness of the Roos midfield brigade but is hopeful experienced ruck Matthew Compston can get on top.
"I've watched vision of them, and they've got guys who can win their own ball in Mitch Trewhella, Liam Collins and Kyle Symons, but hopefully Compo (Compston) can give us first use."
With an expected significant ruck advantage, the Bulldogs should continue their last month of clearance dominance which has seen them comfortably win their past four matches in the clearance count.
It has been a different story for the Roos, who have lost the clearance count every game by at least 15 since round three.
"We need to focus on how we're setting up at the contest, especially if the opposition is on top," Johns said.
"We pride ourselves on our contest work, but we've got to improve on our inner layers, getting it to the outside quicker.
"I think we're overusing it a bit with our clearance work - I don't want to have three or four handballs in the chain - we should be getting it on the outer with one or two."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.