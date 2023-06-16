FOOTY SHORTS: BJFL set for inter-league challenge in Mooroopna

THE Bendigo Junior Football League will compete in an inter-league carnival in Mooroopna on Sunday.
The BJFL will play the Goulburn Murray Junior League and Murray Football League in the carnival, with Bendigo fielding teams in under-13, under-14, under-15 and under-16 ages.
BJFL schedule:
Under-13 (mixed) - vs GMJL at 10am.
Under-15 (boys) - vs GMJL at 10am.
Under-14 (mixed) - vs GMJL at 11am.
Under-16 (boys) - vs GMJL at 11am.
Under-13 (mixed) - v MFL at noon.
Under-15 (boys) - v MFL at noon.
Under-14 (mixed) - v MFL at 1pm.
Under-16 (boys) - v MFL at 1pm.
UNDER-13 TEAM:
Zac Nicholls
Jamison Westley
Harry Morrish
Jaxon Kelly
Keelan McInerney
Paddy McNamara
Eli Fennell
Jack Frankel
Will Hope
Cale Hinton
Harvey Keating
Jake Rosa
Oscar Suckling
Corben Bell
Nicholas Hietbrink
Charlie MacCumber
Campbell Keele
Xavier Stone
Darcy Tyler
Jack Moresi
Alistair Hughes
Zack Dowdell
Quinlan Cody
Oisin Dunne
UNDER-14 TEAM
Logan Wilson
Jamieson Webster
Lachlan McKay
Sam O'Bree
Max Kornmann
Tyce Griffin
Cale James
Max Matheson
Zavier Ralphs
Billy Buhagiar
Lochie Chambers
Jordan Matthews
Cooper Coll
Ned Browell
Griffin O'Shea
Blaine Shelfhout
Riley Travaglia
Josh Kelly
Mack Skinner
Levi Bruce
Ayden Hand
Patrick Keele
Zac Watters
Vailen Hickman
UNDER-15 TEAM
Billy Skinner
Zac Cicchini
Lachlan Condie
Lachie Hargreaves
Ari Morrisey
Archie Chadwick
Carter Reid
Lenny McNamara
Noah Willits
Campbell Wood
Jack Bell
Harrison Keating
Mitchell Clark
Oliver Stewart
Miller Nihill
Ben Miller
Liam Budge
Xavier Grant
Logan Howell
Mayson Petterson
Harrison Keele
Will Soulsby
Will Bartlett
Lewis Pigdon
UNDER-16 TEAM
Jackson Lowery
Bailey Warfe
Lachlan Joyce
Max Miller
Ben Masters
Cahal Blandthorn
Xavier Cain
Mitchell McKnight
Deacon Marsh
Jonty Davis
Oscar Cail
Jordy Rasmussen
Caleb Tobin
James Coates-Moore
Noah Jorgensen-Slimmon
Dusty Crawford
Madden Guthrie
Jaxon Howard
Lennox Barker
Thomas Davie
Charles Duke
Riley Dillon
Darby Whatley
* Bendigo Pioneers' duo Lila Keck and Bryde O'Rourke will be in action in Sunday's women's game between the AFL Academy and the Under-23 All Stars at Marvel Stadium.
Keck will play for the AFL Academy Team, while O'Rourke will line up for the Under-23 All-Stars, with the game starting at 1.45pm.
* Adelaide Crows and Melbourne best and fairest winner Bernie Vince will play for Maryborough Rovers in Saturday's home game at Jubilee Oval against Campbells Creek in round nine of the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league season.
