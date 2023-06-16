SOCCER: Top two men's teams face off in key battle on pitch

THE Central Victorian League 1 Men's top two teams will go into battle against each other as the second half of the season gets under way this weekend.
Defending champions Shepparton South and Tatura occupy the top two rungs on the ladder ahead of their twilight Saturday clash at Shepparton's McEwen Reserve from 5pm.
Shepparton South (16) sits one point clear of Tatura (15) in top spot.
South has given its goal difference a major boost in its past two games, beating Strathfieldsaye Colts United 13-0 and Spring Gully United 9-0 in a pair of commanding performances.
Tatura will carry a four-game winning streak into the clash, where it will be aiming to avenge its round one loss to Shepparton South when it was beaten 3-1.
The other three games will be played in Bendigo, with Epsom, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye Colts United all hosting round eight matches.
At the halfway mark of the season it's a tight race for the men's championship, with just three points separating Shepparton South, Tatura, Shepparton United and Epsom from first to fourth.
ROUND 8 GAMES:
Epsom v Spring Gully United - 5pm Saturday.
Shepparton South v Tatura - 5pm Saturday.
Eaglehawk v Shepparton United - 6pm Saturday.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Strathdale - 3pm Sunday.
In the League 1 Women's competition, the second half of the season begins with Strathfieldsaye Colts United having stamped itself as the team to beat.
The defending champion Colts are undefeated at the halfway mark and have conceded just one goal across their first six games.
The ladder-leading Colts are at home on Sunday to bottom side Strathdale from 11am.
The trio of Rebecca Berry (eight), Zoe Cail (six) and Maddison Ridsdale (four) have combined for 18 of the 24 goals that Colts have scored so far.
ROUND 8 GAMES:
Shepparton South v Tatura - 1pm Saturday.
Eaglehawk v Shepparton United - 2pm Saturday.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Strathdale - 11am Sunday.
Spring Gully United bye.
ROUND 1 April 1-2
Strathdale 5 def Strath Colts United 0
Epsom 3 def Spring Gully United 0
Shepparton United 4 def Eaglehawk 1
Shepparton South 3 def Tatura 1
ROUND 2 April 15-16
Shepparton United 7 def Spring Gully United 1
Eaglehawk 1 def Strath Colts United 0
Shepparton South 10 def Epsom 0
Tatura 5 def Strathdale 0
ROUND 3 April 22-23
Strathdale 1 dr Eaglehawk 1
Epsom 1 def Tatura 0
Shepparton South 2 dr Shepparton United 2
Spring Gully United 2 def Strath Colts United 1
ROUND 4 April 30
Shepparton South 10 def Strathdale 1
Epsom 1 def Eaglehawk 0
Tatura 3 def Spring Gully United 0
Shepparton United 8 def Strath Colts United 2
ROUND 5 May 13-14
Spring Gully United 2 def Strathdale 1
Eaglehawk 3 def Shepparton South 0
Tatura 10 def Strath Colts United 0
Shepparton United 4 def Epsom 3
ROUND 6 May 20-21
Shepparton South 9 def Spring Gully United 0
Shepparton United vs Strathdale
Epsom 5 def Strath Colts United 0
Tatura 2 def Eaglehawk 0
ROUND 7 May 27-28
Strathdale 3 dr Epsom 3
Spring Gully United 3 def Eaglehawk 2
Shepparton South 13 def Strath Colts United 0
Tatura 4 def Shepparton United 3
ROUND 1 April 1-2
Strath Colts United 4 def Strathdale 0
Shepparton United 4 def Eaglehawk 1
Tatura 6 def Shepparton South 0
Spring Gully United bye
ROUND 2 April 15-16
Spring Gully United 4 def Shepparton United 1
Strath Colts United 4 def Eaglehawk 0
Tatura 5 def Strathdale 3
Shepparton South bye
ROUND 3 April 22-23
Eaglehawk 1 def Strathdale 0
Shepparton United 6 def Shepparton South 1
Strath Colts United 4 def Spring Gully United 0
Tatura bye
ROUND 4 April 29
Strathdale 5 def Shepparton South 2
Spring Gully United 2 def Tatura 1
Strath Colts United 3 def Shepparton United 0
Eaglehawk bye
ROUND 5 May 13-14
Spring Gully United 14 def Strathdale 0
Shepparton South 3 def Eaglehawk 1
Strath Colts United 4 def Tatura 0
Shepparton United bye
ROUND 6 May 20-21
Spring Gully United 8 def Shepparton South 4
Shepparton United 4 def Strathdale 1
Tatura 1 def Eaglehawk 0
Strath Colts United bye
ROUND 7 May 27-28
Spring Gully United 9 def Eaglehawk 1
Strath Colts United 5 def Shepparton South 1
Tatura 1 def Shepparton United 0
Strathdale bye
