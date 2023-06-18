Organisers of the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo have always had big boots to fill.
When the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association held its first annual exhibition in August 1878, the event was hailed in the press as a "brilliant success".
"The general opinion from sheep breeders and visitors from all parts of Australia was that for high-quality, length of staple, weight of fleece and grand development, the show is immensely superior to anything of the kind that has yet been held in Australia," one newspaper reported.
Today, showcasing the industry's best - from paddock to plate and fleece to fashion - remains at the heart of the event, which returns to Bendigo from July 14-16 with the short-wool, meat-producing Poll Dorset as its 2023 feature breed.
Last year's show attracted record site-holders and crowds after two years of COVID cancellation and, while sheep entries were down slightly, it was considered a triumph over adversity.
"Now we are looking to celebrate being back in business and aiming to grow the event even further," ASSBA chief executive Margot Falconer said.
"We were lauded after our first show in 1878 and, despite the challenges, we are still the premiere sheep-showing event in Australia."
Up to 3000 sheep will be on display in the livestock sheds in an exhibition of the nation's top wool and prime lamb bloodlines.
Judging takes place across 26 breeds, from Australian Whites to Wiltshire Horns, culminating in major Merino ram and supreme Dorper sales on the Sunday, both interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
The show's theme is 'what's next?' and this will be evident at the Careers and Technology Hub on the main arena, where satellite-tracked ear tags, sustainable farming practices and programs fostering a new generation of agriculture leaders are on the agenda.
It will also be a hot topic at the sold-out Women of Wool luncheon, featuring meteorologist Jane Bunn and Achmea Australia chief executive Emma Thomas as guest speakers.
Networking opportunities will be available at the Sheep Club social venue throughout the show, at the Stud Masters' Muster on the Friday night, where the winner of the Young Champion Award will be named, and the Sponsors and Breeders Cocktail Party on Saturday night, when the Lambition Awards and Australian Fleece Competition champions will be presented.
This fleece competition offers prizes worth $18,000 in around 40 classes involving Merinos, Dohnes, Polwarths, Corriedales and other breeds, in stud and commercial sections.
Fleeces are then donated to be auctioned for charity, with Down Syndrome Australia selected as this year's beneficiary.
In a new initiative, the ASWS has teamed up with Humanitix to coordinate ticket sales.
The company donates its profits to four charities that work to improve education for disadvantaged children.
"We are feeling very philanthropic with this partnership, and we've pre-sold more tickets already than last year," Ms Falconer said.
Creativity comes alive in the Woolcraft sheds, showcasing around 300 exhibits in 60 categories like knitting, crocheting, spinning, felt making, weaving, handcrafts, garments and wearable art.
A special prize is awarded for the most outstanding entry addressing the theme of 'connections'.
Craft enthusiasts can enjoy demonstrations of traditional and new products and techniques, then browse the stalls of Australia's largest fibre market, while culinary devotees are treated to cooking and carving masterclasses at the Festival of Lamb, which has partnered with host city Bendigo to promote its designation as a UNESCO City and Region of Gastronomy.
And the Noble Pavilion hosts twice-daily fashion parades with catwalk collections selected by Australian Wool Innovation.
Designers taking part include Aje, Kookai, Iris & Wool, SABA, Seed, Zimmermann, Viktoria & Woods, Country Road and Sportscraft.
Other spectator highlights are the Central Victorian Yard Dog Championship and the Northern Shears and Sports Shear Victoria competitions.
The 30,000 visitors expected across the three days will include a delegation from the Society of Breeders of Merino Dohne of Uruguay, who have incorporated the ASWS into their Australian tour.
Ms Falconer thanked the sponsors and 500-plus volunteers who contribute to the event each year and said she couldn't wait for the gates to open.
"The diversity of people who come to our show is enormous," she said.
"One moment I can be rubbing shoulders with producers of Australia's premiere fleeces, the next I'm talking to chefs who create culinary masterpieces with prime lamb cuts, fashion designers whose garments have just been shown on the catwalk, or visiting farmers from overseas."
She said while sheep would always take centre stage, they alone did not make the ASWS complete.
"Everything else happening around them helps makes the show such a success - the opportunity to buy beautiful woollen clothing, to see yard dog trials and shearing, to watch cooking demonstrations and learn about advances in farming technology.
"Even the kids' jumping castle - we've turned the most amazing sheep show and fleece competition into a full-on family event."
The ASWS is on at Bendigo's Prince of Wales Showground from July 14-16.
Tickets are available at sheepshow.com.
