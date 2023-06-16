ATHLETICS: Cruden course to test runners in XCR series

RUNNERS face a big test on the undulating terrain at Langwarrin's Cruden Farm in Saturday's fourth round of the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
After moving to second place in the men's premier race after round three at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood, Athletics Bendigo's stars have sights on being number one after the Cruden hit-out.
Bendigo starts Saturday's racing on 26 points in a men's premier division race led by Glenhuntly on 30 points.
Rounding out the top five are Western, 25; Box Hill, 24; and Geelong, 18.
It's Heritage Round in which athletes will race 12km, 7km or 5km.
Racing starts at noon.
Strength of Bendigo's team, aka Bats, is shown in the battle for champion athlete in the country division.
Bats' team-mates Nathan Stoate and Matt Buckell from Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University lead the title race on 17 points.
Also in top form are Harriers' Brady Threlfall, 13; Andy Buchanan, 11; South Bendigo's Archie Reid, 10; Paddy Stow, 7; and Bryan Keely 4.
Bendigo will also be chasing a fourth consecutive in women's division three.
At Ravenwood it was Virginia McCormick, Tullie Rowe, Alice and Rebecca Wilkinson who starred for the Bats to mark a hat-trick of wins.
Bendigo goes into this round leading the ladder on 42 points from Glenhuntly, 34; and Western, 31.
In division three men it's Western on 49 from Bendigo on 44 points.
A closely-fought race in the women's 50-plus class is being led by APS United, 27; Bendigo and Old Xaverians locked on 24 points.
In round three it was Anne Buckley, Ruth Sandeman and Debby Kirne who starred for the Bats in the 50-plus category.
Leaders in the division six men's class are South Melbourne, Yarra Ranges 42; Ivanhoe 37, and Bendigo 34.
Bendigo is fifth of 10 teams in the women's division four race.
At junior level, Melbourne University has scored 27 points to lead the under-20 men's race from Mentone, 20; Ballarat and Bendigo, 19.
Rising stars to race for the Bats on Saturday include Harrison Boyd, Taryn Furletti, Tully Lang, Avery McDermid, Jayden Padgham,
