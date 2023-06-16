Calls for a regional training hub for GPs and their nurses have grown louder following a huge rise in the number of people seeking sexual and reproductive health services in Bendigo.
Since becoming a hub in 2019, Bendigo Community Health Services has seen the need for sexual and reproductive health services more than double in two years.
Compared to 2185 services delivered in the 2019-20 period, that number rose to 4739 in the following two years.
Four years since the hubs were first funded in Victoria, BCHS has backed a report from the Victorian Auditor-General, which has called for more knowledge on the influence those hubs were having on access to services.
"The figures speak for themselves in terms of what we've been doing," BCHS Sexual Health nurse practitioner Louise Holland said.
"Once we became a hub it meant we could really concentrate on helping reduce the gap in access to services in our region."
MORE NEWS:
Services offered at the 11 state government funded hubs include IUD insertions, medical abortions, abortion-related counselling and STI treatments
The report examined whether Victorian women could readily access sexual and reproductive health information and services to support their health and wellbeing.
It examined four services providers, including BCHS.
The report found the Department of Health "does not know if its hubs have increased Victorian women's access to sexual and reproductive health services."
"This is because it is does not have relevant performance measures to determine if, and the extent to which, this program is achieving the plan's objective to increase access to services," the report said.
"It is also not clear that the department placed the hubs where women need them most."
Ms Holland said the report's findings also showed the conversation needed to turn to training more regional and rural GPs and their nurses to the deliver sexual and reproductive health services where gaps still existed.
OTHER STORIES:
"At the moment, generally GPs have to travel for training, they have to leave their practice and do the training in Melbourne," she said.
"It's very timely that we invest in a regional training hub."
Executive Leader Better Health Graem Kelly said the challenge now was to ensure the continuing financial viability of these services.
"The real challenge remains in MBS bulk billing not effectively compensating specialised GP and nursing costs," he said.
"We can see why there is a growing gap in access to sexual and reproductive health and the health system more broadly."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.