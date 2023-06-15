Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Marong embraces tough task against reigning LVFNL premiers Maiden Gully YCW

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goal shooter Mel Oliver has been one of the keys to Marong's solid form throughout the first half of the 2023 season. Picture by Elizabeth Sinclair
Goal shooter Mel Oliver has been one of the keys to Marong's solid form throughout the first half of the 2023 season. Picture by Elizabeth Sinclair

MARONG coach Sue Borserio says her players will embrace the tough challenge of a clash against league leaders Maiden Gully YCW to kick-start the second half of the LVFNL home and away season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.