MARONG coach Sue Borserio says her players will embrace the tough challenge of a clash against league leaders Maiden Gully YCW to kick-start the second half of the LVFNL home and away season.
The Panthers slipped to fourth place on the ladder ahead of last weekend's King's Birthday Weekend bye following a nine-goal loss to Mitiamo, having occupied a position in the top three for the bulk of the season to date.
Borserio, who is in his first season at Malone Park, said while finishing top three was the undoubted aim for her side ahead of finals, there was still plenty to play out in the 2023 season.
She has identified a positive start from the Panthers as a key against the Eagles after they found themselves nine goals down at quarter time and 16 at half time in a nine-goal loss to the reigning premiers.
"Our first quarter has been our let down in the big matches - we have started slowly at times," she said.
"Yes, we would like to finish top three but this game is number one of another eight games. Every game is important to us.
"First time around, we had limited court time together, but we have been slowly building and our squad of 16 have all improved since the last time we met, as I'm sure YCW has improved also."
With their big batch of recruits, highlighted by the likes of midcourter Danielle O'Toole, goal shooter Mel Oliver, defender Abby Thompson and the versatile Mia McCrann-Peters, continuing to get more time together on court, Borserio has always felt her team has been positioning itself for a strong second half of the season run.
Acknowledging there were still improvements to be made, a frank Borserio is relatively pleased with the Panthers' first half return of five wins, two losses and a draw against Pyramid Hill.
"The only game I think we should have won and we lost was the Pyramid game. There were a lot of factors that day that were out of our control and we will certainly be looking to improve on all our games in the second half of the season," Borserio said.
"There are going to be some tightly contested games, and with Newbridge getting a victory over YCW, it shows that any team at full strength can take out this premiership.
"The Marong girls have been so supportive of each other. We have had players absent due to work, illness, injuries and holidays, but I believe we can achieve great things together with our positive mindset and the club culture we have set of playing hard, but being good sports.
"When we have the big wins we also ensure we are encouraging those teams to keep at it and make sure we are kind.
"We want all the clubs to be competitive and to keep fielding A-grade teams."
