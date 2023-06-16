On a weekend where Kangaroo Flat will look to break their 41-game losing streak to Golden Square, Kyneton is also searching to rid themselves of an unwanted record.
The Tigers have never won at Tannery Lane since Strathfieldsaye was admitted to the BFNL in 2009.
While they might have sent better teams to face the Storm in the past, it's possible the Tigers have not been in better form than they are now.
No loss since April with four wins on the bounce in that period has Tigers coach Paul Chapman and his side pushing the historical magnitude of their task to the wayside.
"I don't think we need to use motivations like that," Chapman said.
"We've been good in the past five weeks about controlling the things we can control.
"But it would be fantastic if we could change that."
The size of Tannery Lane has long been a thorn in the side of more teams than just Kyneton, but if the Tigers are to triumph on Saturday, they'll need to limit Storms high possession-based style.
Storm rank first for average disposals a game (395.9) and uncontested marks (108.1).
"We can't allow them to have a bunch of uncontested ball," Chapman said.
"They're a quality outfit, so it will be a good challenge for our defensive work rate to spread with them and force a contest."
For Storm coach Darryl Wilson while this facet of his game plan is working like a well-oiled machine, he says the Tigers' strength around contest and clearance is his main focus.
"Because we play a lot of footy here, we like to move and shift the ball, so we won't change anything there, but we need to match them in the contested ball," he said.
"Clearance is an area we need to improve and has been a focus at training this week."
Chapman has some concerns of his own surrounding pressure at the contest.
The Tigers' defence has held up superbly under siege at stages the past month and has not conceded more than ten goals since round three.
But totals of 62 inside 50s like they had against Eaglehawk is not sustainable.
"It's something we need to improve on," Chapman said.
"Our back six has been really solid, but the ball is entering our defensive 50 far too much."
When it does get in their defensive 50, the Tigers can rely on the services of Harrison Huntley, who had one of the better games from a defender all season last week with 36 disposals while keeping former number-one draft pick Jonathan Patton goalless.
"He's been pivotal and reliable for us since I've got here," Chapman said.
"He tells me he's a forward every training session, which I'll keep up my sleeve, but we need him down back.
"The competition has a lot of strong forwards, so we need someone who's highly competitive like he is."
After injuries ruined their first month and a bit, the Storm are beginning to get their best 22 back on the park, and this week sees them bring in their best group of talent yet.
Benjamin Lester, Boden Alexander and Timothy Hosking all return alongside Jake Moorhead from Essendon VFL duties.
"There's definitely some more continuity with how we're playing now, but that's a reflection of the guys we have coming back," Wilson said.
"The injury front is looking much better, but we still have the uncertainty of the boys on the VFL list, but at the moment, we've got them."
Dangerous forwards Jack Excell and Cooper Jones are also not far from returning.
Elsewhere in the BFNL, Gisborne is searching for its first win since round four at home to Maryborough.
Bulldogs fans will be relieved to see Bradley Bernacki on the team sheet, with the gun midfielder released from the Bombers VFL setup for the weekend.
South Bendigo could jump to third should it do the job at Castlemaine while other results go their way.
