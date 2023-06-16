Bendigo Advertiser
History is on the table for a confident Kyneton outfit

By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 3:00pm
Reigning Michelsen Medalist Jake Moorhead returns from the Essendon VFL setup for the Storm.
On a weekend where Kangaroo Flat will look to break their 41-game losing streak to Golden Square, Kyneton is also searching to rid themselves of an unwanted record.

