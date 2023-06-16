NBL1: Braves men lose import Jones to ACL injury

THE Bendigo Braves men will play the remainder of their NBL1 season without import Christiaan Jones after the American this week returned home following an ACL injury.
Jones was a mid-season acquisition for the Braves, signing with the team following five seasons at Stetson University.
However, Jones' time with the Braves was limited to just six games before injury cut short his stint in Australia.
"Unfortunately, Christiaan has hurt his ACL. He had a fall in his last game, which looked bad at the time and our physios were very concerned when it happened," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said on Friday.
"We got him in for a scan and the worst fears were confirmed of a torn ACL.
"We left it in Christiaan's hands as to how he wanted to work through it; whether he wanted to stay here or go home and he wanted to go home to see his doctor and surgeon back in America.
"We understood that... it's obviously devastating for both Christiaan and us. He was really providing us with a lot of impact.
"He just wanted to play basketball and do his best, but he has a really good support network back in the States and he already has doctors appointments booked."
Jones averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his six games for the Braves.
While Jones has returned to America, the Braves' other import, Adam Pecachek, continues to be sidelined with a back injury.
Pecachek, from the Czech Republic who stands at 207cms, hasn't played since May 6, having now missed the Braves' past six games.
"He did half of last night's training session and the consensus given the amount of time he has had off is that's not enough to be ready to play this weekend," Black said.
"We'll see how he pulls up today, he will work out with me on Saturday morning and we'll have some reasonable optimism that he will be available next week."
While Pecachek remains on the sidelines, Black expects Isaac Murphy, who has also been hampered by a back injury, to return for Sunday afternnon's home game at Red Energy Arena against Eltham.
"Isaac trained very well last night, so we're expecting we'll be able to name him for Sunday," Black said.
Following last weekend's general bye the Braves men head into Sunday in 13th position on the ladder with a 6-8 record.
Eltham is among the top echelon of teams, with the Wildcats in fourth spot with a 10-3 record.
The two sides have already met once this season, with Eltham winning 91-72 on April 23.
"They are a quality side. Last time we played them we had some really good stretches, but weren't able to maintain it," Black said.
"The ball stopped moving and we just weren't as focused defensively and when that happens against a very good team it makes it tough.
"Having Isaac (Murphy) back will make a big difference for us in terms of his leadership and his toughness at both ends is going to be a big factor.
"We've had a good week of training and the guys are really switched on, so we're hoping to bring the intensity we need to for four quarters to give ourselves a shot."
Sunday's men's game between Bendigo and Eltham tips off at 2pm.
It will follow the women's clash between the Braves and Wildcats that begins at noon.
The Braves women are still to be beaten this season, carrying an unblemished 14-0 record into Sunday.
The Braves women are averaging 91 points per game this season, but they were somewhat stifled by Eltham in their earlier meeting this season when they won 73-64.
Meanwhile, this weekend is the third annual Mental Health Round across all five conferences in NBL1.
The round is in partnership with Lifeline Australia, with players across the five conferences to wear orange arm sleeves.
