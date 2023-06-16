Bendigo Advertiser
NBL1: Braves men lose import Jones to ACL injury

Luke West
Luke West
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:11am
Bendigo Braves mens import Christiaan Jones has returned to America after suffering an ACL knee injury. The Braves men and women host Eltham on Sunday afternoon at Red Energy Arena, with the action tipping off at noon. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo Braves mens import Christiaan Jones has returned to America after suffering an ACL knee injury. The Braves men and women host Eltham on Sunday afternoon at Red Energy Arena, with the action tipping off at noon. Picture by Noni Hyett

THE Bendigo Braves men will play the remainder of their NBL1 season without import Christiaan Jones after the American this week returned home following an ACL injury.

