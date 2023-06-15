Herbert shoots even par opening round at US Open overnight

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert carded an even par opening round in the start to his fourth US Open campaign.
Herbert's opening round of 70 overnight on Thursday included three birdies on the par four third hole (403 yards), par four 13th (502 yards) and par four 18th (482 yards), as well as three bogeys to go with 12 pars.
The US Open is being played at the Los Angeles Country Club, with 27-year-old Herbert striving to make the cut for the first time in his four starts at the major.
Herbert is one of seven Aussies in the field. He is joined by Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Davis and amateur Karl Vilips.
