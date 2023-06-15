MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston says he is happy with how the reigning premiers are tracking after nine rounds, as they steel themselves for a big second half of the LVFNL season.
The 7-1 Eagles will head into the second round of matches as the competition benchmark, two points clear of Pyramid Hill, which has a bye this weekend, and four points ahead of Mitiamo, which plays Bridgewater.
Reflecting on the season so far, Boldiston, who is in his first season as A-grade coach at Maiden Gully YCW, felt it had largely been smooth sailing for the Eagles, who have scored a competition-high 556 goals and conceded a league-low of 294.
"It's been pretty good for the most part, with that one little glitch against Newbridge," he said.
"Aside from that, the girls have been travelling along nicely.
"We had a very good win against Bears before the break in which we set ourselves targets and pretty much met all of those. That was very pleasing.
"I think the break was well-needed for a few little niggles."
Maiden Gullly YCW faces a tough start to the second half of the season with an away clash against top-three contender Marong.
The Panthers were one of only two teams to beat the Eagles during their emphatic 2022 premiership season and came within nine goals of the reigning premiers in round one, after being down by 16 at half time.
Boldiston, as always, is looking forward to the challenge of playing in what shapes as a much tighter contest the second time around.
"It will be interesting to see how both of us have progressed since we met up in round one," he said.
"Marong has had some good wins and I saw they had a loss against Mitiamo, so they won't want to have two losses on the trot.
"I know they will come out firing, so we will really need to be on our game for that.
"They're strong and physical and they were embedding new combinations (last time), the same as myself.
"My combinations have developed a lot since then and I'm sure there's have too.
"It will be interesting to see what they learnt. We were 16 up at half time, but they really came back strongly in that third quarter and we took a while to adjust to that.
"Hopefully we've learned our lessons and have a few other things up our sleeve that we will look to implement to counteract what they throw at us."
For the Eagles, reigning league best and fairest Tia Webb has enjoyed another standout season at goal shooter, while Laura Butler and recruit Jayne Norton have been especially strong in defence.
Boldiston is anticipating plenty of tough challenges throughout the second half of the season, in particular from the likes of Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill.
And then there is Newbridge, which is the only team to have defeated the reigning premiers this season, a feat the Maroons accomplished on the Eagles' home court at Marist College.
