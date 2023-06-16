THE Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under representative team is planning to savour every moment of its well-earned involvement at the Netball Victoria Association Championships this weekend.
Coached by four-time Sandhurst A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, the BSNA team will head to Melbourne in outstanding form, emerging victorious in all three tournaments played last month in Bendigo and Echuca.
The third of those three wins came in the northern zone finals in Bendigo on May 21.
The excitement for the BSNA young guns has continued to build since that day, with coach Gilchrist saying her players were itching for Sunday to arrive.
"We've got a fairly unchanged team and we're looking forward to the unknown I guess," she said.
"We haven't played four out of the five teams in our part of the draw, so it's going to be a new challenge for the girls.
"Basically with the format of the competition, we just need to keep on winning. There's not a whole lot of wriggle room to make up games if you fall behind early."
The 13-and-under tournament has been split into two divisions - teal and navy.
The BSNA will play navy division qualifying round matches against Parkville, Ellinbank and District, Lilydale and Yarra Valley, Shepparton and Hampden, with the top two teams to progress to the semi-finals against the top two from the other division.
The teal division comprises Ballarat, Casey, Gippsland, St Albans-Caroline Springs, Wimmera and Wodonga.
Gilchrist believes the BSNA side could not be better prepared for the prestigious championships, having gone through the previous three tournaments without a loss.
"We had a good training on Tuesday night and the girls are excited and I am excited," she said.
"We'll just give it our best.
"I think not dropping a game on the way through exceeded expectations - you'd normally expect to drop one or two throughout the tournament stages.
"We had a few fairly close games where we didn't play particularly well. There was one game where there was only two goals in it and there was one we only won by one goal. But to the girls credit, they just keep working hard and stick to the systems that we have put in place.
"They are a great group of kids that know each other pretty well, so I think that's been helpful in finding a team bond."
The BSNA has come close before to claiming the 13-and-under crown, finishing runners-up to Cranbourne South West in 2012.
It's the second straight year the BSNA has been represented on finals day in Melbourne.
The association qualified for the 15-and-under championships last season.
Two of those members of that squad, captain Neve Pinner and vice-captain Jaida Raco, will play in the BFNL's 17-and-under representative team on Sunday.
