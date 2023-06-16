Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association young guns pumped and excited for finals day

By Kieran Iles
June 16 2023 - 4:00pm
THE Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under representative team is planning to savour every moment of its well-earned involvement at the Netball Victoria Association Championships this weekend.

Local News

