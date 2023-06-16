THE BFNL's 17-and-under representative team is riding the crest of a wave heading into this weekend's Netball Victoria Association Championships in Melbourne.
Undefeated through three tournaments last month, including the Association Championships northern zone finals in Bendigo, the team coached by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson will go head-to-head with 11 rivals on Sunday at the State Netball Centre in Parkville.
The top four teams following the round robin tournament will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of those two matches progressing to the championship final.
The BFNL last won the 17-and-under title in 2015 under then coach Hayley Bolton.
That team contained current day BFNL players Meg Williams, Milly Wicks, Elley Lawton and Ava Lowndes.
Having bonded, trained and played together over the past two months, 17-and-under team co-captain Reese Gilchrist said there was a feeling the squad, which trained together for the last time at Girton Grammar on Wednesday night, was ready to peak.
"We are feeling good after seven or eight weeks together and have really gelled. It's feeling a little bit like a family now having had all that time together," she said.
"It's very daunting when you come together at the start, knowing that you are going to play these same girls all through the year, but we got over that and got to know each other pretty quickly.
"We've won three (tournaments) in a row, so from here all we can do is keep perfecting our structures and our team skills.
"We've really worked hard on that over the last two or three weeks knowing that we had qualified for finals."
Gilchrist, who plays for Sandhurst's 17-and-under team and will have a key role in the shooting circle alongside Gisborne's Bella Connors and Golden Square's Holly Swatton, praised the input and dedication of the squad's coaches.
"They are next level - some of the best people going around," she said.
"They are so dedicated and have put their heart and soul into it. I know all the girls appreciate it.
"We'd love to do well for them as much as ourselves."
Gilchrist and fellow captain, Castlemaine's Megan Wilson, are the only two returning players from last year's Association Championships squad.
Wilson, 17, who has played a handful of A-grade games this season for the Magpies, echoed the positive sentiments of her fellow team leader.
"If we can perform like we did in the last three tournaments, we have a very good chance," she said.
"I feel this team is extremely strong right across the court and that has certainly helped get us through those last few tournaments.
"I think there's a real connection building with us girls."
Wilson, who will be one of the BFNL's keys in defence alongside Maryborough's Ella Patten and Strathfieldsaye's Layla O'Shea, said while their opposition would be ultra-tough, she was backing her BFNL teammates to lift their games to a new level in Melbourne.
"We're up against the best of the best in Victoria. It's going to be challenging for us, but I feel we have a really good chance," she said.
"Hopefully we can pull off four tournament wins."
17-and-under contenders: BFNL, Ballarat, Banyule and District, Central Murray, Gippsland, Goulburn Valley, Hampden, Outer East, Ovens and Murray, St Albans-Caroline Springs, West Gippsland.
I feel this team is extremely strong right across the court and that has certainly helped get us through those last few tournaments- BFNL 17-and-under co-captain Megan Wilson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.