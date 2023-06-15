Only one thing was in fashion Thursday, June 16: Technicolour Dreamcoats.
Catherine McCauley College premiered its rendition of the Broadway-hit musical Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, with the curtain up leaving audience members dreaming in technicolour.
The musical tells the story of Joseph, who in a fit of brotherly jealousy, is sold into slavery by his envious brothers but eventually rises to power in Egypt by interpreting dreams.
With its catchy songs, vibrant costumes, and energetic dance numbers, the musical is a favourite world over.
The show also runs Friday, June 16 at 7pm at the Ulumbarra Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for concessions, $7.50 for children under six, $80 for a family of four and $90 for a family of five.
Go to bendigoregion.com.au to book.
