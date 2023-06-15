Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

CMC Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat musical premiere | Photos

Updated June 15 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lukas Toman as Joseph at CMC Rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Lukas Toman as Joseph at CMC Rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Only one thing was in fashion Thursday, June 16: Technicolour Dreamcoats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.