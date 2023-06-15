Pianist Lily Begg is on her homecoming tour.
The ex-Girton Grammar student is back in Bendigo, via Malaysia, Berlin and Melbourne, playing in Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's Light and Shade performance Sunday, June 18.
For Ms Begg, the performance is a moment to realise her progression since she left Bendigo to study music at Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) in Melbourne.
"It's quite special to have gone away to Melbourne and complete my tertiary study," she said.
"I've grown a lot and so it's great to come back and show what I've been up to."
The Shade and Light show is captained by guest conductor Graham Abbott, travelling through Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61.
Centre stage is Ms Begg on the piano bench, playing throughout - but notably in the Grieg concerto - where even her mum (also an orchestra member) is sitting out to watch her play.
"(Grieg's concerto) is an audience favourite for good reason," Ms Begg said.
"You have all the drama of Grieg, but you also get tender moments of tender solos as well."
Other program features including Egmont, Beethoven's foray into the political sphere: telling the story of the struggle against the Spanish regime, and Schumann's second symphony which delves into the German composers inner psyche, paint the title theme of light and shade according to Ms Begg.
"It's a juicy program," she said.
Bendigo Symphony Orchestra: Light and Shade plays for one night at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday, 18 June at 2.30pm.
