SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Eaglehawk Secondary College v Crusoe College

SEVEN schools took to the field today for the Sandhurst Division Year 9/10 boys football carnival.
Marist College, Girton Grammar, Catherine McAuley College, Bendigo South East, Crusoe College, Eaglehawk Secondary College and Weeroona College all competed.
CMC emerged victorious and will now contest the Loddon Mallee finals.
RESULTS:
Marist College 1.4 (10) def Girton Grammar 1.2 (8).
Catherine McAuley College 8.6 (54) def Bendigo South East 1.0 (6).
Catherine McAuley College 4.1 (25) def Marist College 0.3 (3).
Girton Grammar 4.4 (28) def Bendigo South East 3.2 (20).
Marist College def Bendigo South East.
Catherine McAuley College 1.6 (12) def Girton Grammar 1.0 (6).
Crusoe College 11.6 (72) def Eaglehawk Secondary College 0.2 (2).
Weeroona College 13.12 (90) def Eaglehawk Secondary College 1.0 (6).
Crusoe College 5.8 (38) def Weeroona College 3.6 (24).
