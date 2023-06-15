A 36-year-old Long Gully man who threatened to stab supermarket staff has pleaded guilty to one charge of armed robbery and will be sentenced next week.
Benjamin Rice appeared before the County Court sitting in Bendigo to face the charge, which related to stealing multiple items of food from Long Gully IGA while armed with a knife.
Prosecutor David Cordy said Rice had robbed the supermarket on January 6 this year when he stole a packet of salt and pepper squid, a tray of lamb loin chops, a 1.25 litre bottle and a can of Coca Cola, a Powerade Mountain Blast, a box of Magnum ice creams, three cans of Red Bull and an Ice Break iced coffee drink.
The court heard what would otherwise have been a theft of the items worth $60.99 became an armed robbery because Rice was in possession of a knife.
Rice's defence lawyer Ashlea Patterson said her client, who lives with schizophrenia, had been in custody since January 8.
Ms Patterson told the court the offending was "fairly unusual in the way it unfolded" because the knife emerged when he was approached by staff rather that him brandishing it upon entry.
She also said Rice's offending had not been sophisticated and he continued to put items in his backpack while followed by staff members, even when it was clear police would have been called.
Ms Patterson said her client had faced significant bullying and racism as a child and the court heard he had felt "persecuted in the community" growing up in country Victoria as a man of Thai heritage.
The court heard these experiences drew him to drug use in his teens.
The court heard Rice had entered the store at 7.55pm, knowing it would soon close, wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, black sunglasses and carrying a black backpack.
He was recognised by a member of staff as a banned customer and they called out a code over the PA system to alert their colleagues.
A staff member saw Rice by the sushi stand placing items in his bag and told him to leave.
Rice replied, "you back off ****, as I've got something for you" and then removed a knife from his jumper pocket.
The staff member took a step back, put his hands in the air and proceeded to follow Rice, with two other colleagues, as he walked to steal items from the drinks' fridges and then to the meat section of the store.
In the meat section, Rice pulled the knife out of his pocket again at two victims.
He said, "back the f*** off or I will take youse (sic) all on" and "I'll f***ing stab youse (sic)" before walking towards the two staff with the knife pointed towards them.
Rice then put a tray of meat in his backpack and asked where to find the pork belly.
The staff refused to answer and he moved towards them again with the knife raised.
Rice started to walk towards the exit of the store but then doubled back and approached a second drinks' fridge, adding more items to his bag, before exiting the store with no attempt to pay.
He was arrested running along the Long Gully Trail and a search of his backpack revealed the items from the supermarket, a black handled kitchen knife with a long silver blade - with a total length of about 30 centimetres - and a black handled hammer.
During his police interview he told police the food items had been given to him by a charity earlier in the day but was unable to provide further information.
He was initially charged with theft and released on bail before CCTV was obtained, and was then arrested on January 8 at his address.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
