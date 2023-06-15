Bendigo Advertiser
Benjamin Rice to be sentenced for Bendigo supermarket armed robbery


By Lucy Williams
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:24am, first published 4:30am
Benjamin Rice will be sentenced next week for the armed robbery of a Bendigo supermarket. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 36-year-old Long Gully man who threatened to stab supermarket staff has pleaded guilty to one charge of armed robbery and will be sentenced next week.

