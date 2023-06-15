Bendigo Advertiser
Sheep show's shearing event in Bendigo to showcase fierce competitors

By Raelee Tuckerman
June 16 2023 - 4:00am
Open shearer Sam Mackrill represented Australia in the New Zealand Golden Shears competition in March. Picture by Sheryn Lloyd
Fierce competition is anticipated in the Australian Sheep and Wool Show shearing shed in Bendigo next month, as the state's top shearers and wool handlers battle for a place in Victoria's team ahead of the national titles.

