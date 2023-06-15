Fierce competition is anticipated in the Australian Sheep and Wool Show shearing shed in Bendigo next month, as the state's top shearers and wool handlers battle for a place in Victoria's team ahead of the national titles.
Several world-class entrants will be in action during the Shearwell Data Northern Shears Shearing and Wool Handling Competition and Sports Shear Victoria state finals.
They include Macarthur farmer Mark Purcell, who represented Australia at the Golden Shears World Championship in Edinburgh in June and also wore the green and gold at the New Zealand Golden Shears in March, helping Australia claim the Trans-Tasman Wool Handling Test.
Sports Shear Victoria secretary Lisa Wardlaw said Mr Purcell would start favourite in the open wool handling final, having won previous state titles and been crowned best in the country last year.
But he won't have it all his own way on the tables, with Jayne Griffin, Kirsty Pollock and Marlene Whittle keen to stake their claim.
Ms Griffin finished third behind Mr Purcell at nationals, while Ms Pollock and Ms Whittle are considered highly-skilled wool handlers who are in with a strong chance.
On the open shearing board, the action will be fast and furious between leading contenders Sam Mackrill, known for his speed, and Josh Bone, regarded as one of the cleanest in the contest.
Ms Wardlaw said both men, along with fellow qualifier Dan Mraz, were in the Victorian team last year and Mr Mackrill's third place at nationals saw him tour New Zealand with the Australian squad.
They will also be challenged by Roger Mifsud, who is back in contention for the first time in several years, Paul Robertson, who has scored some impressive results in New Zealand, and young up-and-comer Phillip Edwards.
The Sports Shear Victoria finals features the top-eight open shearers, top-four senior, intermediate and blade shearers, top-six open wool handlers and top-three senior and novice wool handlers from qualifying events held over the past 12 months.
The championships will be held on Sunday, July 16, at the Prince of Wales Showground in Bendigo with heats starting at 9am and finals from 1pm.
The first two days of the ASWS sees the annual Northern Shears event, which is the first of 16 competitions scheduled across Victoria and southern NSW for the 2023-24 season.
North Central Victorian Sports Shear Association president Adrian Tuohey said about 100 entrants were expected across the Northern Shears blade shearing, novice, intermediate, senior, veterans and open machine shearing competitions, as well as the novice, senior and open wool handling sections.
"We have introduced a new veterans machine shearing competition this year, for participants aged 60-plus," Mr Tuohey said.
"It will be held on the Friday, along with the blade shearing competition and a shearing and wool handling training day.
"Training is for all interested people who would like to learn more about the wool harvesting industry, so everyone is invited to come along and have a go from 9am."
Heats in other Northern Shears events begin at 8.30am on the Saturday, with finals from 1pm
About 800 sheep - provided by Pat, Ruth and Gerard Tuohey from Myola - will be shorn across the three days of competition.
"This is a fantastic chance to see the best Victorian shearers and wool handlers competing against each other, trying to secure a place in the Victorian team," Mr Tuohey said.
"It's sure to draw a crowd.
"The Sports Shear Australia nationals are being held in Jamestown, SA, from October 20-23."
Adding to the atmosphere, Darren Bone, Bob Ross and Dave Brooker will be on hand in Bendigo to provide expert commentary explaining what the judges are looking for.
While speed, cleanliness and animal handling skills are crucial on the shearing board, wool handlers are also assessed by judges on how quickly and efficiently they throw and skirt fleeces, sort oddments and present a tidy work area.
