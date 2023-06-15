Bendigo Hawks Aquatic claim haul of medals in Warrnambool

BENDIGO Hawks Aquatic won 19 medals at last weekend's meeting in Warrnambool as part of the Victorian Short Course season.
In addition to the 19 medals ,the club also had 10 swimmers secure their berths at the Victorian Short Course Country Championships to be held in Wangaratta in August.
The successful meet for the club also included Josie Simmons achieving a state qualifying time in the 50m freestyle.
Head coach Tyson Jelbart was thrilled with the performance of the club at the meet.
"We are really focused on creating a fun and improvement-orientated team when it comes to measuring success," Jelbart said.
"All our swimmers did the club proud last weekend with their efforts in Warrnambool and we look forward to seeing all our team continue to improve over the season."
The Hawks return to racing on June 25 at Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra Centre as part of their Annual Winter Series.
