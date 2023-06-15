Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Police data shows youth crime spiking in Greater Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:13am, first published June 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person is arrested by police. File picture
A person is arrested by police. File picture

Crime among children in Greater Bendigo has increased over the last 12 months, with alleged offenders aged 10 to 17 spiking significantly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.