Crime among children in Greater Bendigo has increased over the last 12 months, with alleged offenders aged 10 to 17 spiking significantly.
Of alleged offenders in the year ending March 2023, 618 were children between the ages of 10 to 17 years old and 625 were between the ages of 18 and 24.
New data released by the Crime Statistics Agency showed a rise of 39 alleged offenders aged 10 to 17, however the number of alleged offenders aged 18 to 24 dropped by 85.
MORE NEWS:
People over the age of 45 accounted for 652 of the alleged offender incidents.
It comes as there was a 7.6 per cent increase in the total number of offences recorded, from 10,994 to 10,218.
The offence rate per 100,000 people was 8839.7, compared to the Victorian rate of 7349.1.
The rate has increased from 8337.8 last year, although it remains lower than pre-COVID-19 levels.
In the year ending March 2020, there were 11,166 offences recorded at a rate of 9324.3 per 100,000 people.
Of the alleged offenders, 2965 were male and 865 were female.
The most common offences in Greater Bendigo were breaches of family violence orders at 1480, vehicles being stolen from at 1344 and criminal damage at 872 offences.
Breaches of family violence orders were significantly higher than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, increasing by more than 30 per cent from the year ending March 2019.
According to Victoria Police, breaches increased across the state.
OTHER NEWS:
It could be be partly attributed to a bolstered police response, which began during the pandemic when offenders and victims were confined to the same home for long periods of time - complicating the ability for victims to report abuse.
Victoria Police said officers from 31 Family Violence Investigation Units across the state were proactively knocking on the doors of victims and perpetrators to ensure that offenders know they were being monitored, victims felt supported, and breaches were more easily identified.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.