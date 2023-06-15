Whether you're a classical music lover, or prefer your music more Broadway, there's a whole heap to fill your days up with this week. Here's your go-to guide for What's On in and around Bendigo. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
Bendigo Symphony Orchestra takes audiences through a journey of light and shade, incorporating pieces from composers Beethoven, Grieg and Schumann. With renowned guest conductor Graham Abbott in charge, the orchestra welcomes Bendigo's own Lily Begg on piano, fresh back from study in Berlin, with the ever-popular Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor Opus 16. The program begins with Egmont, Beethoven's musical dedication to Spanish war rebels, before moving into Grieg's instantly recognisable Piano Concerto in A minor, then to Schumann's Symphony No 2, which ends with a nod to Beethoven's Ode to Joy. View the full program here. Tickets are available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Sunday, 18 June 2023, 2:30pm
Now in its ninth year, C-Doc returns June 16-18 under the title "No One Has The Last Word", a concept festival director Claire Jager said was at the heart of this year's program. "C-Doc is all about conversations; real stories, real people, real conversations," Ms Jager said. "These days there's so much shutting people down, C-Doc is about connection and listening to other people's words, listening to their perspectives, and hearing what they have to say." Among the conversations, the festival is screening 1925 silent documentary GRASS, soundtracked live by Ballarat duo ZOJ - consisting of Iranian-born musician, vocalist and composer Gelareh Pour and percussionist Brian O'Dwyer - as the film explores the journey of the Bakhtiari, an impoverished nomadic tribe in Iran. GRASS is in company of a selection of eight Australian and international feature-length films to be screened, including several premieres, Trained To See - 3 Women and the War, Equal the Contest, The Thief Collector and Weed & Wine. View the full program here. Where: Three locations across Castlemaine. Title location Theatre Royal, 30 Hargraves St, Castlemaine VIC 3450. When: Friday, 16 June - Sunday, 18 June. Various times, check website for details.
Now in its 33rd year, CraftAlive is the country's largest craft event series, with locations across the country. The event makes its way to Bendigo this week - featuring craft designers and teachers from across the country and covers a wide range of crafts and products from traditional to modern. Each event features both local and national experts, the latest's craft supplies, kits and equipment. Including patchwork, paper craft, scrapbooking, quilting, stitchery, cake decorating, beading and more. CraftAlive is also a hands-on event with interactive classes running all day, every day. Where: Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Thursday, 15 June - Sunday, 18 June, 09:30am - 04:00pm
The coat of many colours, with a little theatrical magic thrown in, will take centre stage when Catherine McAuley College brings the much-loved songs of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to life.The school's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical premieres on June 15 at Ulumbarra Theatre in a two-night run full of bright colours and songs. The musical is loosely based on the story of Joseph, the twelfth and favourite son of Jacob. When Joseph's 11 jealous brothers sell him to a rich Egyptian, it's his gift to interpret dreams which brings him closer to the Pharaoh. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Thursday, 15 June - Friday, 15 June, 7pm
Las Vegas. Italy. Greece. Bendigo. The world toured male review show is making its way to Bendigo - taking over the Golden Vine Hotel for one night only. Raw Muscle uses slick choreography, costumes and comedy to bring to life a full class rendition of some of the most popular songs throughout history. Where: Golden Vine Hotel, 135 King St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, 16 June, doors 7pm
Tangled Trails is the Melbourne guitarist Robbie Melville's evocative new solo album. An introspective collection of songs inspired by the 1921 silent film of the same name. Each composition can be matched to a scene from the early Western classic, ranging from the wintery wilds of Canada to the melting pot of Roaring Twenties era New York. Travelling through modern jazz, country blues, contemporary chamber music and acoustic folk, Robbie is bringing his new album to Bendigo - with special guest Gideon Brazil on tenor saxophone - for an immersive night of music. Tickets available here. Where: The Old Church On The Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill, VIC, 3550 When: Friday June 23. 7:30pm
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award.The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space. The artist whose work has been selected as the winner of the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award, 2023 will receive $3,000, and become part of the gallery's permanent collection. Official announcement of the winner and exhibition opening will be at 2pm Saturday 17 June 2023.Those wanting to attend the opening and winner announcement can book here. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: 17 June - 20 August 2023
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, 27 May to Sunday, 27 August
Time is running out to see Australiana: Designing a Nation, an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion. The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces. The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizza's with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9.00am till 5.00pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo. When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550 When: Friday, 28 July
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Saturday, July 15 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
