Now in its ninth year, C-Doc returns June 16-18 under the title "No One Has The Last Word", a concept festival director Claire Jager said was at the heart of this year's program. "C-Doc is all about conversations; real stories, real people, real conversations," Ms Jager said. "These days there's so much shutting people down, C-Doc is about connection and listening to other people's words, listening to their perspectives, and hearing what they have to say." Among the conversations, the festival is screening 1925 silent documentary GRASS, soundtracked live by Ballarat duo ZOJ - consisting of Iranian-born musician, vocalist and composer Gelareh Pour and percussionist Brian O'Dwyer - as the film explores the journey of the Bakhtiari, an impoverished nomadic tribe in Iran. GRASS is in company of a selection of eight Australian and international feature-length films to be screened, including several premieres, Trained To See - 3 Women and the War, Equal the Contest, The Thief Collector and Weed & Wine. View the full program here. Where: Three locations across Castlemaine. Title location Theatre Royal, 30 Hargraves St, Castlemaine VIC 3450. When: Friday, 16 June - Sunday, 18 June. Various times, check website for details.

