Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

What's on in and around Bendigo June 15 - June 22

Updated June 16 2023 - 12:20pm, first published June 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rehearsal for the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra Light and Shade show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Rehearsal for the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra Light and Shade show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Whether you're a classical music lover, or prefer your music more Broadway, there's a whole heap to fill your days up with this week. Here's your go-to guide for What's On in and around Bendigo. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.