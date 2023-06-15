Central Victoria takes the stage

It's Thursday!
You know what that means, Friday eve. Have you got your weekend plans sorted?
Central Victoria is boasting a vast and varied lineup of events, so if you're ready for a hearty dollop of culture, you're in the right place.
Castlemaine Documentary Festival (C-Doc) is back for its ninth year from June 16-18 under the title guise "No One Has The Last Word". For more information on screenings, locations, panels and events click here.
Catherine McAuley College is bringing the much-loved songs of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to life this week. The school's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical premieres on June 15 at Ulumbarra Theatre in a two-night run full of bright colours and songs.
Stay up to date on all the latest happening in Bendigo here.
Enjoy your weekend!
