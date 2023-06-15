Cohuna Kangas to ask its members - should we move to the HDFNL?

THE Cohuna Kangas are investigating the possibility of becoming the latest club that wants to join the Heathcote District Football Netball League next year.
The HDFNL already has Loddon Valley league clubs Marong and Maiden Gully YCW wanting to join it next year, with the Kangas to also explore what a move could look like from the Central Murray league.
The Kangas have scheduled a 'special general meeting' for Thursday, July 13, to discuss the future direction of the football netball club.
"It's no secret that declining player numbers across football and netball over the past few seasons has had a detrimental effect on our current crop of players, coaches and club executives," the Kangas wrote in a club letter to members, parents and players.
"For this reason, we wish to advise you that early discussions have occurred to investigate the possibility of joining the HDFNL from season 2024 and beyond.
"This is just the first step in the process and by no means is a guarantee of change in 2024."
This is just the first step in the process and by no means is a guarantee of change in 2024
The July 13 meeting to be held at the Kangas' clubrooms will give financial club members the chance to ask questions and vote on a decision to seek a move from the Central Murray to the Heathcote District league.
The Kangas - a club born out of a merger between Cohuna and Union in 1996 - have competed in the Central Murray league since 1997 after joining from the Northern and Echuca Football League.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser this week, Kangas board chairperson Rick Easton stressed the club at this stage is only exploring the HDFNL as a potential option for the club's future.
"The initial step was a letter of intent to the Heathcote District league that we're considering a move and now the next step is our members meeting on July 13," Easton said.
The Kangas' reasoning for considering a potential change of leagues is not only based on declining numbers, but a geographical shift in population and more of its player and member base now linked to Echuca, Bendigo and Melbourne.
"We believe the HDFNL presents the obvious choice due to the direction in which our players and families are already travelling in outside of football and netball for either school, university, shopping, weekends away or work," the club's letter said.
"The HDFNL is a well-run, very organised league with very strong game attendance figures from all clubs on a weekly basis.
"We believe that we could be very competitive in football (under-18s is still a concern) and netball competitions effective immediately."
The Kangas senior football team is coached by Tyson Findlay, who has a strong connection to the Heathcote District league.
Findlay is both a three-time premiership player in the HDFNL with North Bendigo, as well as a winner of the league's Cheatley Medal in 2014.
Findlay is among three HDFNL Cheatley Medal winners from North Bendigo at Cohuna this season, along with his cousin Jarrod Findlay (won in 2017) and Joel Helman (2019).
The Kangas - who are located about 15kms from HDFNL club Leitchville-Gunbower - were runners-up to Kerang in last year's senior grand final and are currently fourth on the ladder after eight rounds.
The Kangas - who wear a purple and white jumper - are one of 11 clubs in the CMFL along with Kerang, Balranald, Woorinen, Lake Boga, Swan Hill, Nyah Nyah West United, Tyntynder, Mallee Eagles, Tooleybuc Manangatang and Koondrook Barham.
"It's something we've thought about for a while, but particularly since COVID and with declining numbers, we need to look at the future," Easton said.
"Is this a move we need to make? We don't know yet, it will be determined by our members."
For the Kangas to pursue a move to the HDFNL they would need 75 per cent support from their financial members. The HDFNL would grow from nine to 12 clubs if all of Cohuna, Marong and Maiden Gully YCW were to join next year.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 4th (5-3).
Reserves - 10th (1-7).
Colts - NA.
Under-14.5 - 8th (1-7).
NETBALL:
A Grade - 8th (2-6).
A Reserve - 7th (3-5).
B Grade - 5th (4-3-1).
B Reserve - 1st (7-1).
18-Under - 2nd (8-0).
16-Under - 6th (4-4).
14-Under - 11th (0-8)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.