This year, the winner of the Courage Award left barely a dry eye in the house. The resilience shown by Victorian Nicole Gallacher, who had a stillborn baby after her stroke in November 2020, was amazing to see. What made her accomplishment even more special is that she was joined on stage by her husband Dave, who nominated her for the award, and their newborn baby Angus, who was named after the neurosurgeons who saved her life.