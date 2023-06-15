A quartet of Bendigo Pioneers, including expected number-one draft pick Harley Reid, have made the final cut for the Vic Country National Championships squad.
Also in the 31-player squad is Oskar Smartt, who recently returned to the park following a rib injury through school footy before collecting 14 disposals and a goal in the Pioneers round nine Coates League game at Dandenong Stingrays.
He'll be joined by Oliver Poole, who has been averaging 15.3 disposals in the Coates League and Sandhurst product Archer Day-Wicks.
Day-Wicks has made the squad as a bottom-ager and is averaging 18.8 disposals for the Pioneers from his five games.
He has been just as effective when returning to the Dragons, highlighted by his 31 possessions 2.3 performance against South Bendigo in round five.
Reid hasn't played since being concussed in an AFL Academy match versus Carlton's VFL side in mid-May.
Pioneers head coach Danny O'Bree will take charge of the midfield brigade as one of Vic Country's assistant coaches.
Unfortunately, Strathfieldsaye's Malik Gordon, Dragon Tobie Travaglia, Will Burke and Hugh Byrne didn't get past trials.
Travaglia will get another chance in 2024, being a bottom-ager.
The team will start their National Championships campaign on Sunday at 10.35am at Ikon Park against South Australia.
SA should come into the contest with miles in the legs, having already played two matches.
They have lost both, including a 68-point thrashing by Vic Metro last Sunday.
That's not to say Vic Country will have it easy against a side sporting four National Academy members, including predicted first-rounder Ashton Moir.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.