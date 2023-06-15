BASL celebrates dual championship success at country titles

THE Bendigo Amateur Soccer League returned from last weekend's Country Championships in Ballarat with two titles.
BASL had four of its 11 teams contest grand finals, with both its under-11 girls and under-12 girls teams winning championships in the league's pinnacle weekend of representative action.
Coached by Paolo Righetti, the under-11 girls defeated Geelong in a penalty shootout final.
"Playing seven games over three days was a huge ask of our youngest squad, but they showed remarkable spirit and skill throughout every game," BASL operations manager Lauren Stevens said.
The under-12 girls also took on Geelong in their final and after scores were 1-1 at full-time Bendigo had the better of the extra time period to win 2-1.
The victorious team was coached by Angus Doyle.
"The girls played beautiful football over three days, finishing top of the table going into the finals," Stevens said.
BASL also had its under-14 girls and under-16 girls teams reach grand finals.
The under-14 girls were beaten 2-0 by Albury, while the under-16 girls were also defeated by Albury in a penalty shootout.
"A heartbreaking way to decide a winner, but this team is every bit winners in our eyes," Stevens said of the under-16 girls after the penalty shootout defeat.
"Finishing on top of the table heading into finals we could not be more proud of how this squad handled the tough result in the fnal."
BASL was one of nine regional associations that contested the country championships, with more than 170 players representing the league.
The squads had been training together in readiness for the championships since February.
"Our 11 BASL squads showed amazing sportsmanship and camaraderie over the three days in Ballarat," Stevens said.
"We could not be more proud of how our players, coaches and supporters conducted themselves.
"We would like to thank all the referees for officiating so many games in tough conditions. Congratulations to the many BASL green shirt referees who stepped up to the challenge over the weekend.
"And our coaches have been incredibly dedicated and given up an enormous amount of time for the program."
Under-11 Boys:
Sunday Dingkar.
Under-12 Boys:
Louise McColl.
Under-13 Boys:
Glen Springate and Colin Hoad.
Under-14 Boys:
Julian Miles-Keogh.
Under-15 Boys:
Jon Bryers.
Under-16 Boys:
Aaron Shooter.
Under-11 Girls:
Paolo Righetti.
Under-12 Girls:
Angus Doyle.
Under-13 Girls:
Bec Cole.
Under-14 Girls:
Dennis Barnett.
Under-16 Girls:
Rebecca Berry.
