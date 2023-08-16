Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Babies

Central Victoria's newest arrivals, babies of 2023 | Gallery

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Say hello to the newest faces of central Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.