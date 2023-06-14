The coat of many colours, with a little theatrical magic thrown in, will take centre stage when Catherine McAuley College brings the much-loved songs of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to life.
The school's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical premieres on June 15 at Ulumbarra Theatre in a two-night run full of bright colours and songs.
The musical is loosely based on the story of Joseph, the twelfth and favourite son of Jacob. When Joseph's 11 jealous brothers sell him to a rich Egyptian, it's his gift to interpret dreams which brings him closer to the Pharaoh.
Catherine McAuley College's musical director Deborah Ross said audiences could expect a cornucopia of musical styles, from country to pop and rock.
"The show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one that focuses very heavily on the singing and music, as the 'script' is all in song," she said.
"The students have really had fun joining in and learning the songs together.
The show is on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 at 7pm at the Ulumbarra Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for concessions, $7.50 for children under six, $80 for a family of four and $90 for a family of five.
Go to bendigoregion.com.au to book.
