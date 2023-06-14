Bendigo Advertiser
Catherine McAuley College stages Joseph musical at Ulumbarra

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 6:00am
The coat of many colours, with a little theatrical magic thrown in, will take centre stage when Catherine McAuley College brings the much-loved songs of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to life.

