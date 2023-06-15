Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Eaglehawk and Bendigo Thunder set for make or break contest

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk faces a virtual eight-pointer against finals rivals Bendigo Thunder on Friday night in CVFLW round seven action. Picture by Noni Hyett
Eaglehawk faces a virtual eight-pointer against finals rivals Bendigo Thunder on Friday night in CVFLW round seven action. Picture by Noni Hyett

It's a massive eight-point game under Friday night lights at Canterbury Park, with finals aspirants Eaglehawk and Bendigo Thunder facing off in a season-shaping contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.