It's a massive eight-point game under Friday night lights at Canterbury Park, with finals aspirants Eaglehawk and Bendigo Thunder facing off in a season-shaping contest.
While the Hawks currently sit second on the ladder, a loss here would likely see them drop to fifth.
It's just as important a match for the Thunder, with failure to secure the four points likely leaving them eight points adrift of the top four.
The Hawks round one thrashing of 2022 runner-up Golden Square is long in the rear vision mirror, and after a poor loss to Woorinen in round five, intersecting comfortable wins over the CVFLW easy beats a victory over a fellow finals contender is close to a must for the Borough.
With it being the first time the pair have faced each other since last season's Elimination Final, where the Thunder triumphed by 41-points Hawks coach Molly Metcalf says her side is fired up for the clash.
"We've been looking forward to this one for a couple of weeks to see where we're sitting against a strong side," she said.
"It's probably a bit of a grudge match for us with them knocking us out of the finals last year, so we're looking forward to showing what we can do against them."
After sneaking into finals on percentage in 2022, the Hawks have been one of the CVFLW's big improvers so far this season, but Metcalf is under no illusion how crucial it is to stick with the pack.
"We're happy with our ladder position," Metcalf said.
"I think it accurately reflects our potential, and we're hoping to keep in touch with that top three during the next fortnight, which should set us up for a finals charge."
The Thunder are in a similar position at 2-3, having only beaten bottom two, North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
However, their 19-point loss to runaway leaders Castlemaine last time out should have them brimming with confidence, as no other side this season has given the Magpies that much trouble in 2023.
Metcalf knows limiting the Thunders star-studded midfield led by Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke and Jessica Kennedy is crucial to the Hawks success.
"They've got a strong midfield which was reflected in the inter-league games," Metcalf said.
"We'll need to do a lot of work around stoppage to hold them back, and hopefully, our own talent is enough to get over the line."
As with most sides in the CVFLW this season, a crop of young stars is driving their teams forward, and that's no different at Canterbury Park, with Metcalf hoping the likes of teenagers Taylah Petrusma and leading goal kicker Sienna Hobbs can continue their good form.
"Sienna (Hobbs) has come across from Strathfieldsaye and is only 16 but is playing beyond her years," Metcalf said.
"She is taking some fantastic, contested marks, and I can sense a big bag of goals for her some stage soon."
In the weekends, other CVFLW contests, Golden Square and Woorinen, travel to North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye, respectively, where they should record vital percentage boosters.
