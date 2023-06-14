Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert will be out to improve his US Open record when he tees off in the third major of the year on Thursday night (AEST).
The 2023 edition at Los Angeles Country Club will be Herbert's fourth appearance in the US Open.
In his three previous attempts he's missed the cut twice.
His best result is tied for 31st at the 2020 US Open won by Bryson DeChambeau.
Herbert enters one of the toughest events of the season not in peak form.
Since winning the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan in late April, he finished tied for 40th at the US PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Memorial Tournament.
The demanding Los Angeles Country Club demands accuracy off the tee and with approach shots - the two areas Herbert has struggled with at times this year.
On the PGA Tour he's ranked 176th in driving accuracy and 196th in greens in regulation. As a result, his scoring average this season has slipped to 71.75 - a ranking of 183rd.
His short game is world-class, so if he can find his best form from tee to green he has the ability to challenge the best players in the world.
He enters the tounament with a world ranking of 55 and a FedEx Cup ranking of 156th.
Herbert opens his US Open campaign at 12.07am Friday (AEST) alongside American duo Scott Stallings and Preston Summerhayes.
Herbert is one of seven Aussies in the field. He'll be joined by Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Davis and amateur Karl Vilips.
