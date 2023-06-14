It was a big moment for women's baseball in Bendigo on Saturday, with a team from the Bendigo Baseball Association competing in the Baseball Victoria Winter Championships.
With only a short time frame to form a squad, coach Zoe Smith and manager Seb Smith managed to get 16 players together to send to the tournament.
The BBA faced teams from the Melbourne Winter League, Dandenong and eventual winners Geelong, who they played first up.
Geelong scored in the first innings, but the BBA replied with four runs of its own.
The game was broken open by Geelong in the second when it scored eight runs, highlighted by a home run from Kira Kuwamoto.
It didn't get any better in the second game as the BBA fell to a 14-1 loss to Melbourne Winter League.
The game was over early, with Melbourne hitting seven of their runs in the first two innings.
Zoe O'Keefe had Bendigo's lone hit against some quality pitching.
It looked much better in the final group game against Dandenong when Bendigo took the lead, but by the end of the second, Dandenong led 7-2.
Another seven runs to Dandenong put the game out of reach, but Bendigo didn't give in, with Aimee Sparnenn and Stacey Castle both getting safe hits.
In their final game of the tournament, Bendigo met the Melbourne Winter League in a third-place playoff.
Melbourne jumped Bendigo in the first, scoring seven runs, but Bendigo battled back with seven runs of their own.
Melbourne went on to win by five in a strong improvement from the Bendigo girls after losing 14-1 to the same team earlier in the day.
Pitcher Emma Sullivan was the difference, striking out four batters in two innings.
While the results didn't go the way of the BBA, it was a great learning experience for the girls who had not been involved at this level of baseball before.
The BBA's best for the tournament included Zoe Murphy for her pitching, Jayde Thompson-Cruse and Sparnenn for their three outs each in the field and O'Keefe, who was also selected as the sides MVP.
Regular fixtures resume this Sunday in the BBA after the long weekend bye.
The highlight of the weekend could come in division three when the undefeated Dodger Devils take on third-placed Scots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.