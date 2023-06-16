AUSTRALIA should get serious and order a massive Bendigo vehicle build to backfill 600 vehicles that should head to Ukraine, a former defence insider says.
And that should be just the start, current Strategic Analysis Australia director Michael Shoebridge says as frustrations simmer over the slow delivery of military vehicles to an ally fighting for its existence.
"We've only given them 90 [Bushmasters] to date," the expert, who has held senior posts across Australia's defence and government sectors, said.
"Doing that in ... slow, deliberate, drip fed lots is not really understanding the war that they are fighting."
Bendigo workers building armoured Bushmaster trucks and little sisters Hawkei four wheel drives would reap the benefits of such a move.
They have endured a period of uncertainty after running low on contracts to feed production lines.
That came to an end in May when the federal government ordered 78 new Bushmasters for Australia's army.
However, that build would not address Ukraine's urgent need for more heavily armoured vehicles, Mr Shoebridge said.
Ukraine has been campaigning for more Bushmasters and Hawkeis for some time, though its ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko said it wanted far less than 600.
"Of course, we would be thankful for any Bushmasters that could be provided," he said.
Mr Myroshnychenko earlier this year told a National Press Club address he wanted talks about equipment to move to systematic assistance, not the spur of the moment "we need another 30" Bushmasters that had characterised the first year of Russia's full scale invasion.
Still, the war could drag on for years and Ukraine needs every vehicle it can get, Mr Shoebridge said.
Both arguments underscored his contention that Australia should commit 600 Bendigo-built vehicles.
"It's a big enough number to be really useful to the Ukrainian military in their counteroffensive and also protection of their forces and civilians," he said.
Australia has roughly 1000 Bushmasters and 1100 Hawkeis but Mr Shoebridge said donating 300 of each would not hurt the Australian Defence Force.
"The numbers we have on hand, let alone coming off the production lines, means we would not be taking any risks with our security," he said.
Delivering more Bushmasters to Ukraine might be easier than getting Hawkeis over.
Ukraine has so far had a far more muted response to its #freetheHawkei public relations campaign than it got when president Volodymyr Zelenskyy electrified parliament a year ago by saying Bushmasters could help.
Back then, MPs on both sides of the aisle launched into action with a bipartisan push to donate Bushmasters.
The current government is yet to make any promises on Hawkeis.
One senior army figure recently made his thoughts clear at a Senate Estimates hearing in Canberra.
"It's been my advice in to Defence that we could not sustain this vehicle overseas," Major General Andrew Bottrell told senators conducting the hearing.
Defence was still working through a mysterious problem with Hawkei brakes and a global spare parts shortage, he said. Both have wreaked havoc on the army's attempts to train its own troops, let alone another country's.
Defence has good reason to be thorough when it comes to new equipment.
Troops do a dangerous enough job without faulty equipment, Defence contracts are worth a lot of taxpayer money and reputations can be broken when things do not go well.
The problem is that an ally is now in the biggest European land war since the 1940s, Mr Shoebridge said.
"We should listen to what the Ukrainians are saying. They've been told about these [Hawkei] issues and they still really want them urgently," he said.
Two weeks ago, Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov recently released the latest video plea to Australians for Hawkeis, along with tanks and other equipment.
"Our fight for global freedom is not over yet and we will still need your support," he said.
Defence has been reluctant to publicly discuss the exact nature of the problem with Hawkei brakes and has struggled to find its root cause. That said, by last March it had only found the problem in one vehicle.
The army wants to roll out a temporary solution to at least restart its beleaguered training program.
Ukraine might actually find it easier to deal with those sorts of problems, Mr Shoebridge said.
They have proven to be incredibly inventive, he said. In one case they used gaffer tape to fix an iPhone in place in a cockpit of an old Soviet fighter jet to help retrofit it to carry American missiles.
"When you are in a war, the sorts of technical issues that seem to really worry our army are minor details," Mr Shoebridge said.
Asked whether Bendigo's manufacturing prowess might be damaged if Ukrainians resorted to gaffer tape to fix any Hawkei issues, Mr Shoebridge was sanguine.
"It would show the ability of the vehicles to operate despite not being perfect," he said.
Defence and the government were approached for comment and said they were committed to delivering their current contribution to Ukraine.
Australia continues to engage with our allies and partners to ensure meaningful support continues to be provided to Ukraine in its ongoing battle against Russian aggression," a Defence spokesperson said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
