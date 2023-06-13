Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Echuca man fined for samurai sword, LSD drug possession

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Echuca man has been fined without conviction for possessing two samurai swords and LSD.
An Echuca man has been fined without conviction for possessing two samurai swords and LSD.

An Echuca man has been fined $580 without conviction after pleading guilty to charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a drug of dependence in the town's Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.