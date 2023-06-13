An Echuca man has been fined $580 without conviction after pleading guilty to charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a drug of dependence in the town's Magistrates' Court.
The man was 27-years-old when police carried out a search warrant at his Echuca address.
The court heard the man was asleep in his room and police found two samurai swords and one cardboard square of the drug LSD.
The man, who represented himself, told the court the swords were blunt ornamental swords he had owned for 12 years.
READ MORE:
He said they were in his room and surrounded by other samurai themed décor.
The man said he was not aware he was doing anything illegal by having the swords.
Regarding the drug possession, he said he had just had the one tab at the address.
The court heard he used LSD around once a week and he forgot he had the tab in his room.
The man, who the court heard had previously appeared for cannabis possession, told Magistrate Russell Kelly that he was a recreational drug user who did not consume much alcohol.
Magistrate Kelly reminded the man that illicit drug use was illegal.
The swords and the LSD were seized by police.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.