NEXT month's Tour of the Tropics is firmly on the radar of Bendigo and District Cycling Club rider Sam Eddy.
The 22-year-old will head north determined to build on his exceptional effort in the long weekend's Merv Dean Memorial Tour of Bendigo.
Eddy finished second in the general classification - won by former Bendigo-based cyclist Mark O'Brien - following an outstanding three days on the roads around Harcourt, Mount Alexander and Chewton.
He finished only 19 seconds behind the battle-hardened 35-year-old O'Brien, after placing second in both Sunday's 117.5km second-stage and Monday's 70km third-stage.
Entering the prestigious three-day event with modest expectations, Eddy was ultimately thrilled with his efforts across the three days.
"I didn't really have any GC (general classification) goals coming into the weekend. It's my local race and I just wanted to race hard," he said.
"But I'm happy to come away with second."
Eddy went into the final day 28-seconds down on O'Brien, but was rapt to snare second place behind the runaway stage-three winner and fellow Bendigo rider Connor Sens to cap a brilliant tour performance.
He gave full praise to O'Brien, who rides for the strong Carnegie Caulfield club in Melbourne, as the most worthy of tour winners.
"I think having 'Marko' in the field, there's not much you can do. You can't really get away from him," he said.
"He's got one of the biggest engines in the country - you've got to give it to him.
"I was only texting my coach and my director on Sunday night about how I drop Mark O'Brien, but they didn't have many answers."
Eddy was contesting his third Merv Dean Memorial Tour, having ridden for the first time as an 18-year-old in 2019, when he finished fifth.
"I actually got pretty close in '19 and got chased down by Luke Plapp on the last day to put me right back in the GC," he said.
"But I was pretty happy at the time.
"I think that year we finished with the criterium. I'm not sure if I prefer the crit or the kermesse. (Monday) was a very tactical race."
Beyond the Tour of the Tropics, Eddy has ambitions of contesting some big criterium races in the United States later this year.
"We'll see how that goes, but it's not locked in," he said.
"But before that it's Cairns.
"I've struggled with a back injury the last 12 or 18 months, so I need to get the travel down pat and I'll be good to go in Cairns."
Eddy was one of four Bendigo club riders to make it into the tour top 10.
Connor Sens finished seventh, 4:22 behind O'Brien, Tali Lane Welsh was eighth, and Alexander Evans 10th.
Twenty-three-year-old Sens was rapt with his top 10 finish, headlined by his emphatic breakaway win on Monday.
"I felt quite good and had really good legs and rode into the tour pretty well," he said about Monday's win.
"We had a pretty strong bunch and had a decent time gap with one lap to go.
"I thought there was enough of a buffer to play a bit of a game, so with one lap to go I knew it was only a 11km circuit and my legs felt quite good.
"I had a couple of teammates in the bunch, who are quite strong guys, so it all worked out for me."
Sens will now turn his attention to the Gravel National Championships in Derby, Tasmania, on June 24, before a potential stint in Asia.
