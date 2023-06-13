Bendigo Advertiser
Poll Merino stud wins supreme Queensland sash ahead of Bendigo

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 14 2023 - 6:30am
Tamaleuca Poll Merino stud principals Danni Wilson and Kevin Crook, Ouyen, with some of their prized Merino rams. Picture supplied

A Victorian Poll Merino stud which won a string of ribbons at an outback Queensland show is set to defend its title at the 2023 Australian Sheep and Wool Show next month in Bendigo.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

