Highlighting inspiring women in small business at the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards

Female small business owners currently represent more than one-third of all small businesses and their success will be highlighted at this year's Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards. Picture supplied

The nation's most inspiring women in small business will have their achievements highlighted at this year's Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards.



The success of female-owned small businesses prompted the start of the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards in 2022 and entries are now open for this year.



The awards celebrates the growing number of female small business owners from across the country.



Online entry is free until July 21 with all entries completed before June 21 going into the draw to win a cash prize of $2,500.

"There's no doubting the rising success of female small business owners from all corners of this country," awards founder Steve Loe said.



"Precedent Productions has been running the Australian Small Business Champion Awards since 1999 but especially during the past few years, we've noticed a steep rise in the success of female-owned small businesses in particular; so much so that we deemed it appropriate to have a standalone awards programme that showcases and honours the truly impressive work of women in small business."



From farmers and mechanics to compounding chemists and environmentalists, the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards is arguably among the most diverse in terms of the breadth of represented industries and sectors.

There are more than 55 small business award categories and four individual categories including:



Young Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged 30 and younger)



Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged over 30)



Australian Small Business Champion Influential Woman and Australian Small Business Champion Icon

Seasoned business awards judge and Castaway Forecasting COO, Jo Buchanan, said awards can be highly-lucrative, especially to small businesses, and despite the time and effort (and in some cases, costs) associated with application processes.

"An award from a credible source can help to signify that a small business has 'arrived' and can really work wonders in terms of boosting morale," Jo said.



"Telling your customers or clients how great your business is simply pales in comparison to independent, third party endorsement. Business awards hold huge marketing power, which can ultimately boost your bottom line.

"It's safe to presume that the vast majority of Australian women in small business would be time-poor and so, the time and effort required for a quality award application can be initially off-putting; however, the long-term benefits can be simply priceless."

According to Australian Government data, female small business owners currently represent more than one-third of all small businesses, and 2022-released data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows a 46 per cent jump in women business owners during the past two decades.



Research by Asialink suggests boosting the number of female business owners to equal that of men, could add between $70 billion and $135 billion to the economy.

Created and managed by Precedent Productions, a small business in its own right, the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards will culminate in a National Presentation Evening Gala Event held on Saturday September 23 at the new Western Sydney Conference Centre at Penrith in NSW.



Find more information and submit an entry form here.

Online entry to the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards is free and will remain open until July 21. Furthermore, all submissions completed online before June 21 will automatically go into the draw to win a cash prize of $2,500.

