STAR young driver Tayla French has praised a wonderful training performance by Paul Parsons after landing a surprise Mooroopna Pacing Cup (2190m) victory on Kendys Butterfly on Sunday night at odds of 150-1.
The five-year-old mare showed the benefits of some tough recent racing at Melton and elsewhere in heats of the Alabar Vicbred Platinum Mares Sprint Championship, coming back in class to land a tough country cup win at Shepparton.
It was French's first time in the sulky behind Kendys Butterfly and also her first drive for astute trainer Parsons, who is based at Parwan, near Melton.
What it wasn't though was her first 150-1 winner.
"I've had a couple at 150-1, but not too many," she said.
"It was a super win and obviously a very good training performance from Paul.
"In saying that, the horse should not have been at those odds. She's been running around in bigger races against the likes of Better Eclipse and Cheyella, so it was a huge step down in grade.
"The race was run to suit. It couldn't have been more perfect.
"When I was going onto the track, Paul pointed out that she was $90 at the time, not 150-1, but said the horse should have been nowhere near those odds.
"No one knows their horses like their own trainer, so he was smack bang on the money."
It was the 10th win from 69 career starts for Kendys Butterfly, who has also been placed 21 times, for prize earnings of $75,782.
French was extra-thrilled to have ticked off her first ever pacing cup victory.
She does, however, boast a few trotters cups wins to her name.
The 26-year-old Group 1-winner is driving in good form with 44 winners and 76 placings this season (ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway).
She is only a few weeks removed from outdriving her concession claim after notching up her 250th career win.
"Losing the claim is a bit of a bugger, but I don't seem to have lost too many drives, the trainers are still putting my on," the reigning Australasian Young Drivers' Championship winner said.
Her 250th win came at an exciting time, hot on the heels of her and partner Alex Ashwood's final move to their new training base and property at Axedale.
The training duo has produced 12 winners since the start of June.
Not to be outdone, there was success also at Shepparton for Tayla's father Terry French with the veteran pacer Pinnacle Hope.
The 10-year-old gelding - driven by Ashwood - won for the 20th time in 180 career starts, with 12 of those victories coming since his arrival at French's Heathcote stable in September of 2020.
