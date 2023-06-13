Bendigo Advertiser
Tayla French claims 150-1 Mooroopna Pacing Cup victory on Kendys Butterfly

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:41pm
Trainer Paul Parsons (left) and driver Tayla French with Kendys Butterfly following their win in the $8000 Mooroopna Pacing Cup (2190m) at Shepparton last Sunday night. Picture by Claire Weston Photography
STAR young driver Tayla French has praised a wonderful training performance by Paul Parsons after landing a surprise Mooroopna Pacing Cup (2190m) victory on Kendys Butterfly on Sunday night at odds of 150-1.

