A BENDIGO woman competing in a unique 'beauty' pageant says years of hard work against the odds has been worth it to do what she loves.
Holly W will compete for this year's Miss Ink Australia title under stage name Lilith Latex.
"The appeal is that I get to express myself," she said.
Screen Australia has described Miss Ink as "the only beauty pageant in the world where age, size, shape, sexuality, scars, culture, colour, creed and cellulite don't matter".
That group has been helping with a six part documentary series about the tattoo pageant.
Holly is making something of a comeback this year and is hoping to replicate some of the successes she has had in the past.
"The first of these kinds of pageants I did, I had nowhere near as many tattoos as I do now," she said.
"There were 12 girls in that one. It was interesting but very overwhelming."
Holly ended up placing second in that competition.
"I was like 'there's so many girls with more tattoos than me!' But I think with these pageants it comes down to the full package," she said.
"You've got to be likeable, you've got to have stage presence, to speak to people. It's not just about your ink, which I think is pretty cool."
Holly came to modelling as a 15 year old cosplay enthusiast who had experienced school bullying.
"I really struggled to be in school," she said.
"I guess at that point I was so creative with everything I did, and having Autism at that point was when schools and parents kind of didn't understand."
Getting so far in modelling has taken a lot of hard work and overcoming other barriers, Holly said.
She found early on that she was too small to meet many agencies' standards.
"Just because I was short, and I had different coloured hair, and I was alternative, did not mean I could not get into that industry," Holly said.
"It doesn't matter what people say, at the end of the day I've got dreams I want to chase and I guess this is where I've ended up."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
