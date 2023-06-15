The ultimate lifestyle | House of the Week

Meticulously crafted by a boutique builder, from the moment you enter this home you'll be enveloped in a world of award-winning style. From the remarkable library to the exquisite kitchen and the overall build quality that sets this home apart from its contemporaries.
House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Designed with sustainability in mind, the home maximises energy efficiency with its passive solar positioning and impressive six-star energy rating. Enjoy year-round comfort with zoned underfloor heating and dual evaporative cooling systems, ensuring a pleasant climate regardless of the season.
The grandeur continues with an oversized two-car garage providing ample storage for vehicles and more. Entertain guests effortlessly in the open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, adorned with premium finishes such as stone benchtops, ILVE 1200mm-wide oven, and an integrated dishwasher.
Host formal gatherings in the separate dining room or unwind in the opulent library and formal lounge, complete with custom jarrah timber bar, the ideal place to enjoy a quiet drink with friends.
A true oasis, the main suite is enveloped in natural light from expansive windows. It also features a walk-through wardrobe with floor-to-ceiling storage, an ensuite and a dedicated shoe closet.
Four more bedrooms have fitted storage as well as a private door to the rear yard. Other interior features include a rumpus space, powder room and oversized laundry room.
Step outside and be greeted by beautifully landscaped gardens with native plantings including a eucalyptus cluster and water-conserving plants.
The expansive yard showcases rolling lawns, custom shade sails, and a large entertaining area complete with an outdoor kitchen. Take a dip in the inviting in-ground pool or unwind in the wading pool, creating a luxurious oasis for outdoor living.
"This property is for those seeking the ultimate lifestyle in a private, rural setting," selling agent Amy Sim said.
An idyllic sanctuary on land measuring more than two acres with natural beauty as well as family convenience.
It's just a 12-minute drive from the heart of Bendigo, and close to Strathfieldsaye shopping complex and schools.
Open this weekend for an extended time, inspection is highly recommended.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.