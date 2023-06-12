FORMER Bendigo-based cyclist Mark O'Brien put a few near misses in the event behind him to claim a well-deserved victory in the Merv Dean Memorial Tour of Bendigo on Monday.
The 35-year-old, now riding for the strong Carnegie-Caulfield club, had previously finished twice in the prestigious three-day classic, run by the Bendigo and District Cycling Club, but was not to be denied following a strong performance across the weekend.
O'Brien set up the win with a dominant performance in Sunday's 117.5km stage two around Harcourt and Mount Alexander.
He followed up by finishing among a bunch of 29 riders, 42 seconds behind the runaway winner of Monday's 70km stage three around Harcourt, Bendigo's Connor Sens.
Fellow Bendigo rider, Sam Eddy finished second behind Sens to retain his overall tour second placing, 19 seconds behind O'Brien.
Ballarat-Sebastopol's Liam White finished the tour in third, one minute, eight seconds behind the leader.
Originally from Horsham, O'Brien moved to Bendigo to study at La Trobe University in the mid-2000s and to train under prominent cycling coach Tim Decker.
He is married to former Bendigo girl Katherine McDermott, who now call Melbourne home.
An ecstatic O'Brien conceded his Merv Dear Tour win had been a long time in the making.
"I rode my first (Bendigo) club tour in 2004 or thereabouts and was second in '08 and '09, so it's nice to fix that up," he said.
"I'm really happy. It's a really prestigious race to win and something I've always looked at doing while being a pro overseas and never quite taking that next step.
"I spent many years living in Bendigo, so to be able to come back and finally get my name on the honour board is really nice."
O'Brien's second placing in 2009 was notable for coming behind his former coach, Decker.
"I had won up Melville Caves that year, but lost time on another stage, and on the final day Tim was sitting second," he said.
"So, being my coach, I got off the front with him and drilled him the whole way and got him up for the win, which was really amazing.
"Tim's a very special guy with the way he sets himself a goal, like the Bendigo Madison, or a club tour, or the Melbourne to Warrnambool.
"He managed to tick them off through sheer hard work and perseverance. The club tour was a white whale for him at the time and he did manage to tick it off that year with me going along with him."
O'Brien acknowledged 'the class' of Sam Eddy, who had pushed him all the way to the end, and was a worthy runner-up.
"He's been over in Europe racing and is a really strong bike rider," he said.
"And Liam White has won races all around and been competitive internationally as well, so I especially knew those two guys were going to be strong.
"But it worked out well. Leigh Phillips, who was sitting fourth, we managed to get off the front (on Monday) and that meant we had that common goal to at least keep things in check.
"Sam took a huge attack on the last hill, but I was able to follow. That gave me quick little scare, but I was able to mitigate the losses and hold on to my lead."
"Sam is underrated, if anything."
Bendigo and District Cycling Club riders filled five of the top-10 tour placings, with final stage winner Sens seventh, Tali Lane Welsh eighth and Alexander Evans 10th.
Stage three of the tour was run in honour of Castlemaine under-18s footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling who died tragically following the Magpies' May 27 BFNL game against Kyneton.
The six-lap race passed Dallas' family home in Harcourt North, with a minute's silence observed before the stage.
In a frenetic chase for the B-grade title, Echuca Moama's Max Trewhella grabbed the honours over Bendigo's Harry Nankervis by 13 seconds.
Bendigo's Caelan Shawyer was fourth.
C-grade was won by Seymour-Broadford's Jake Lay, just over two minutes ahead ahead of Talia Appleton (Mansfield-Mt Buller) and Bendigo's Sharni Morley third.
