Golden Square coach Christian Carter is keeping his options open as he tries to find the best formula for his Bulldogs.
After Saturday's stirring come-from-behind win over Eaglehawk, the Dogs are 6-2 and in second place on the BFNL ladder, yet they haven't hit top gear in 2023.
Saturday's performance against Eaglehawk embodied the Dogs' form this season - brilliant in flashes mixed with periods of sub-par efforts.
"We started the game well, I thought our second and third quarters were really poor,'' Carter said.
"Our ball going forward was ordinary and credit to Eaglehawk for the way they beat us to the ball.
"It was good that we were able to lift in the final quarter.
"We fell over the line and I give credit to the boys for the way they fought back, but the big picture is we're still not playing great footy.
"That's a positive in itself. We got over the line against a quality side even though we barely played two good quarters of footy. It means we have a lot of upside.
"We've got to study the tape and see why we were so poor in those two quarters.
"I thought we fell down in our clearance work and we let (Noah) Wheeler, (Billy) Evans and (Lewin) Davis get on top of us.
"We have to be better in the moments that we're challenged. We have to learn from it and get better."
The make-up of the Square line-up remains a quandary for the Dogs' coaching staff.
Jayden Burke's move from centre half-forward to centre half-back a month ago created plenty of talk in BFNL circles.
Burke has played well in defence, but he arguably remains their best marking option inside forward 50.
On Saturday he was swung forward midway through the final quarter when the Dogs made their comeback.
"With 15 minutes to go we needed to changes things up,'' Carter said.
"We changed the magnets a lot and some things worked and some things didn't.
"Throwing Zav Murley forward worked, he had some crucial moments. Thrummy (Jake Thrum) had some important touches forward.
"Jayden had some critical moments, he competed and brought the ball to ground. On the flipside to that, Braydon Vaz took a couple of pretty handy marks in defence.
"We have to be adaptable to how the game is going and we have a number of guys who can play in different positions.
"They have to be ready to be swung around. We have multiple options."
Burke was part of the Dogs' match-winning play late in Saturday's game when they swept the ball from their defensive goal square to Joel Brett inside forward 50.
"We train a lot of scenarios whether it's how to save a game or win a game in the last two minutes,'' Carter said.
"We're experienced in it and we know what to do in those situations. That one panned out well."
Brett kept his cool by kicking truly from 40m out to put the Dogs in front.
"He's just a beautiful set shot kick for goal,'' Carter said of Brett.
"For him to kick the last three goals of the game showed his class.
"In a tense and anxious moment, to hold his nerve and slot it was a credit to him.
"He's a pretty special player, Joel."
Golden Square completes the first half of the season this Saturday with a trip to Dower Park to play Kangaroo Flat.
It will be the first home game for Kangaroo Flat's AFL recruit Jonathon Patton.
