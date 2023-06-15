Four bedrooms offer ample space and storage, including the main suite which has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Children's bedrooms have fitted robes with mirrored doors. There is a formal lounge that can double-up as a home theatre room. You'll still have ample living space thanks to a versatile activity room as well as the open-plan family zone with lounge area, dining space and the kitchen. Quality kitchen appointments include stone benchtops, 900mm-wide cooker, undermount sink, french-door fridge space, a dishwasher and walk-in pantry.